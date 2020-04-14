If April levy fails, Woodland School District will cut nearly 50 staff

In other cuts to the classroom, there would be no new curriculum, the technology budget would be cut by 33% and there would be less professional development offered, the press release said, along with cutting or reducing arts, music, athletics, clubs, the career center at the high school, summer school, student support programs, specialized and advance placement classes, special education programs and the Family Community Resource Center.

“There is no cut on the list that won’t substantially hurt student education in our community,” Green said in a press release.

The maintenance and operations levies pay for programs and staff positions, as well as mandates that the state government does not fully fund. Woodland is asking voters to approve a levy with a property tax rate identical to the one now in place which expires at the end of the year.

That’s a rate of $2.37 per $1,000 of property value. The measure is for three years and would collect $5.4 million in 2021, $5.8 million in 2022 and $6.1 million in 2023. (Woodland’s current three-year levy was temporarily reduced to $1.50 per $1,000 under a legislative cap that later was increased $2.50.)

The owner of a $250,000 home in Woodland would pay $592.50 per year under the levy.