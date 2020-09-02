I5 vehicle fire near SB Kelso exit cleared

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency crews Wednesday afternoon cleared a vehicle fire that briefly disrupted traffic on southbound Interstate 5 at exit 40 near Kelso.

The driver said she'd been having transmission problems over the last few days, Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick said. While she was driving down I5 Wednesday afternoon, smoke started coming from her car, so she pulled over near exit 40 and called 911.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 3:05 p.m. and arrived five minutes later. Fire crews set up on a green way near the on-ramp, and a Washington State Trooper helped them by diverting traffic around the fire equipment.

It took slightly longer to douse the flames than a car fire ordinarily takes, Ditterick said, as firefighters had to slice into the vehicle's transmission with saws to access hot spots inside.

The fire was out by 3:44 p.m. and regular traffic flow resumed soon after. No injuries were reported, and a passing truck driver gave the driver a ride back to Vancouver, Ditterick said.

