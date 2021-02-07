'I just want normal': As students return to school, they experience a different world

“Since we’re six feet apart in the classroom nobody talks, because if you talk you’re shouting and everybody can hear your conversation,” she said. “It’s weird.”

But Kari Alblinger said her daughter’s mood has improved with the chance to have in-person learning.

“I am glad that she’s in school. It’s definitely helping as far as having that interaction,” she said, even if it’s not the same as having a full classroom of kids.

Brookelyn likes being able to interact with teachers directly and doing her work in class, but said that most of her friends are in a different cohort and waking up on time is tough after months of rolling out of bed and into a virtual class.

“I’m kind of glad we don’t go back every day because I don’t want to wake up early, but I do wish it was normal and we all went back, not just half of each class,” she said. “There are six people in all of my classes and mostly I’m the only girl.”

However, she does get to see some of her friends at volleyball practice and at youth group, which have recently restarted. She said she starting singing on her worship team and was recently chosen as a lead singer, which “was scary, but it’s definitely helping with my confidence.”