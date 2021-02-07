'I just want normal': As students return to school, they experience a different world

Castle Rock freshman Brookelyn Alblinger is back in class now, but it’s still not the high school experience she envisioned.
While she appreciates getting out of the house, the small classes and distanced desks meant that “it didn’t feel like the first day of school. It just felt weird.”
“I just want normal,” Brookelyn said.
Rem Carman has also struggled with the departure from normal, as the quick transitions between hybrid and fully remote in the Longview school district threw him off balance.
“With so much change so quickly, Remington was just not handling it well,” his mom Sarah Carman said.
And the Hight-Musser family has held steady in Kelso Virtual Academy, even as the glamor of choosing their own schedule has worn a little thin.
Three families that the Daily News is following through this COVID-19 school year have settled into the realization that they might not see “normal” for a while yet, no matter how much they want it back.
The Alblingers: Castle Rock School District
With extra-long classes due to a block schedule and one-way hallways, Brookelyn said she’s not liking high school as much as she thought she would.
“Since we’re six feet apart in the classroom nobody talks, because if you talk you’re shouting and everybody can hear your conversation,” she said. “It’s weird.”
But Kari Alblinger said her daughter’s mood has improved with the chance to have in-person learning.
“I am glad that she’s in school. It’s definitely helping as far as having that interaction,” she said, even if it’s not the same as having a full classroom of kids.
Brookelyn likes being able to interact with teachers directly and doing her work in class, but said that most of her friends are in a different cohort and waking up on time is tough after months of rolling out of bed and into a virtual class.
“I’m kind of glad we don’t go back every day because I don’t want to wake up early, but I do wish it was normal and we all went back, not just half of each class,” she said. “There are six people in all of my classes and mostly I’m the only girl.”
However, she does get to see some of her friends at volleyball practice and at youth group, which have recently restarted. She said she starting singing on her worship team and was recently chosen as a lead singer, which “was scary, but it’s definitely helping with my confidence.”
She’s not sure if she’ll get to play in any volleyball games this year, or if there will be spectators allowed, which is “strange and sad,” but she said the slow rollout of activities is helping her mood.
“I’m distracted and not sitting in my room all the time on my phone,” she said.
Alblinger said Brookelyn ended last semester with As and Bs for grades and she though the few days in person helped.
“My take on it is being able to see these teachers face-to-face a made a difference,” she said. “You could get that empathy and be able to talk through whatever was happening.”
Alblinger said she hopes Brookelyn will get to do some normal school activities by the end of the year, such as watching football games.
“We’re finding a new normal of going with the flow,” she said. “As much as we all want normal, it is what it is.”
Alblinger said she’s worried next year might also have to start in hybrid learning, which Brookelyn isn’t looking forward to. The hybrid schedule has not been enough to reignite her interest in school.
“I just don’t like school anymore,” she said. “Even being in person, I don’t really like it.”
The Carmans: Longview School District
Sarah Carman said Christine “has finally found her stride” in her freshman year at the Washington K-12 online academy, where she enrolled after she struggled with remote learning at Mark Morris High School.
“It is so different to go from one style to another, but she found her way of getting her schoolwork done and attending the classes and all that kind of stuff,” Carman said.
Third-grader Rem went back to hybrid learning but hit “a few bumps in the road,” Carman said. Rem needs plenty of notice about changes in his schedule, and the move to all-remote just before Thanksgiving then the move back into classrooms in early January left him disoriented.
When the schools then did iReady testing the second week back, “he was just done,” Carman said, with the stress of the situation reducing him to tears.
“It was not a good day, so we sat and talked about it as a family and encouraged him to just try and do his best on the tests and that the score doesn’t matter and that we were more worried about him behaving and trying to do his best and having a good day,” Carman said. “That seemed to do it, because this week has been much better.”
Another big change was that Carman’s real estate job picked up the pace, and she could no longer be home to help on remote learning days. Rem and Christine have had to “quickly step up,” but are handling it well, she said.
Christine helps keep Rem on track, and Carman’s husband Jeff helps with homework when he gets home.
“(Rem) is a pretty smart cookie,” she said. “He’s got it pretty well figured out.”
Carman said between the vaccines and the changes to the school metrics, she thinks Rem will be able to stay in hybrid at the very least. She hopes that he can return to fully in person school soon.
“It would be nice for Rem to end the year fully in class, only because he has a teacher who understands it and gets him right now,” she said, adding that it would be difficult for Rem to go back to five days in class next year with a brand-new teacher.
“It’s going to be an interesting transition when we get there, but I have no doubt that Rem will rock that transition,” Carman said.
As for Christine, she doesn’t plan to return to in-person school at all, but is eager to get back to seeing friends.
“For her it’s a huge relief,” Carman said. “She’s just looking forward to having social time.”
The Hight-Mussers: Kelso School District
The three Hight-Musser kids are happy sticking with Kelso Virtual Academy, even if it is starting to feel a bit monotonous, eighth grader Sadie said.
“It still has it challenges, like self-motivation and teaching yourself the whole subject, but overall I think it’s been different than we thought in good and bad ways,” she said.
The grading system was a little unfamiliar compared to traditional school, but Sadie said her motivation has picked back up with the new semester.
“I got a little bit behind in math last semester, but this semester I’m hoping it will be a better plan, and I’ll know how to prioritize which assignments I want to get done,” she said.
Lincoln also fell a little behind in his fifth-grade math last semester because it’s not his favorite subject: “I’m hoping I can do a little better this semester.”
Freshman Lexi has changed her schedule to do her classwork in the daytime instead of at night and has devoted her free time to Netflix and art. She said because of family trips the past two weeks she’s missed her live Zoom check-ins with her teacher, but she’s managing her work fine.
And while Lincoln misses his friends, the family is content with their choice to stay in KVA even as Kelso has moved more students to hybrid learning.
Mom Laura Hight said the family will likely wait to return to in-person school until it’s back to five days a week, as her only frustration with KVA has been some issues submitting assignments.
“I think that focusing on their education and letting the social stuff slide for a year is probably the best thing,” she said. “And then when they go back, even with masks and different regulations, but more normal, is probably where we’re going to re-integrate.”
Lexi said that “it wouldn’t be the same going back anyways,” and Sadie said “there wouldn’t be a lot of social interaction, because that’s what they’re trying to avoid.”