'I called him Mr. Longview': Sandbagger cofounder Walt Naze dies

Walter “Walt” Naze, a co-founder of the Longview Sandbaggers and longtime chamber of commerce ambassador, died last week at a local care facility. He was 85.
Friends and family members say Naze was a Longview “icon” who deeply loved the city. Remembered by many as a humorous and outgoing man, Naze used his membership in a number of community organizations and social clubs to promote Longview and its businesses.
“He believed in any kind of fraternal, civic-interested group. I used to call him Mr. Longview,” said his wife, Jeffra.
Naze belonged to the Early Edition Longview Rotary, the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, the Longview Discovery Club and the Oregon Sherwood-Midday Masonic Lodge, among other groups. He also helped to found the Longview Sandbaggers, a loose affiliation of Longview community promoters and pranksters.
He based the idea for the group on the Portland Rainmakers, of which he was a member before moving to Longview in 1965.
The Sandbaggers are known for their red-and-white pinstripe jackets, straw hats and mischievous antics.
“The Sandbaggers are very much an expression of dad,” said Naze’s eldest son, Christopher. “I remember growing up and seeing the articles. He would get such a kick when The Daily News would cover their events, because a lot of what they were doing was playing pranks on prominent figures in the community.”
That includes the Sandbaggers’ post-election night “losers breakfast,” during which the men rounded up the unsuccessful candidates to take them out for coffee.
“It wasn’t a dig. It was more of his way of saying, ‘Thank you for at least trying. ... We appreciate the fact that you stood up for your positions,’ “ said Don Cianci, a fellow Sandbagger.
Naze never missed a Sandbaggers meeting and “was always there for putting smiles on peoples faces,” Cianci added.
He also encouraged the Sandbaggers to use humor to bring levity to locals during tough times. In the wake of the 9-11 attacks, news outlets reported that terrorists might target bridges next.
“Walt singlehandedly went over to the squirrel bridge and guarded it with a BB gun to make sure no terrorists would blow up that bridge,” Cianci said. “When there was tension in the community, he always tried to do something to make it funny.”
In the 1990s, while working as a sales manager for the Columbia River Sign Co., Naze became a business ambassador for the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce.
Christopher Naze said it was just another way his father could show his love for Longview.
“That was his way, I think, to serve the community and also give himself a stage to be Longview’s ambassador and show how proud Longviewers are of their city,” his son said.
Carrie Medack, a current chamber ambassador, said Naze took his role promoting the chamber seriously. He’s often wrongly remembered as one of the original ambassadors because he was so involved with the group, she said.
“He was actually initiated into the group. ... But from the day he was initiated, he came to just about every event. He was always here,” Medack said. “He was always out there promoting the chamber.”
And he brought his smile and sense of humor with him, Medack said, recounting the story of one of Naze’s pranks.
“At one of our meetings Walt was sitting there with a jacket on, and he’s got what we thought was a dress shirt with white cuffs, a collar and a tie underneath,” Medack said. “At one point in the meeting he said he was getting too hot, so he takes off his jacket, and he was a Chip and Dale dancer. It was just the collar and tie and nothing else.”
Medack said Naze acted not for recognition, but because he loved local businesses and the community. After earning the chamber’s ambassador of the year award two years running, he asked the group not to choose him again.
“So that’s when we decided as a group to name the ambassador of the year award the Walt Naze Award,” Medack said.
His wife said that Naze “got a big bang out of that. He really was quite flattered.”
Diane Craft, another chamber ambassador, said Naze was one of Longview’s icons. He was the “great example of a gentleman, a savvy business person, a great salesman” and a role model for loving and serving your hometown, she said.
“I just remember him laughing and being really upbeat all of the time,” Craft said. “Nothing really seemed to get to him. He made the best of life he could.”
