'I called him Mr. Longview': Sandbagger cofounder Walt Naze dies

Carrie Medack, a current chamber ambassador, said Naze took his role promoting the chamber seriously. He’s often wrongly remembered as one of the original ambassadors because he was so involved with the group, she said.

“He was actually initiated into the group. ... But from the day he was initiated, he came to just about every event. He was always here,” Medack said. “He was always out there promoting the chamber.”

And he brought his smile and sense of humor with him, Medack said, recounting the story of one of Naze’s pranks.

“At one of our meetings Walt was sitting there with a jacket on, and he’s got what we thought was a dress shirt with white cuffs, a collar and a tie underneath,” Medack said. “At one point in the meeting he said he was getting too hot, so he takes off his jacket, and he was a Chip and Dale dancer. It was just the collar and tie and nothing else.”

Medack said Naze acted not for recognition, but because he loved local businesses and the community. After earning the chamber’s ambassador of the year award two years running, he asked the group not to choose him again.

“So that’s when we decided as a group to name the ambassador of the year award the Walt Naze Award,” Medack said.