I-5 Toutle River rest areas to close for repairs Monday

Travelers who need to take a break from the road while on Interstate 5 near Castle Rock will need to plan ahead next week.

The state Department of Transportation will close the Toutle River rest areas on both sides of I-5 for septic system repair work from 6:30 a.m. Monday to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. The nearest rest area for southbound travelers on I-5 will be at Gee Creek near milepost 11, while the nearest site for northbound travelers will be near Scatter Creek and milepost 90.

WSDOT has kept all of the state's rest areas open for the freight hauling community during the COVID-19 health crisis, according to the release. And the agency has increased cleaning and disinfecting at all "touch point areas," such as sinks, faucets, door handles and hand dryers, at its most trafficked rest areas along I-5.

While completing the Toutle River rest area repair work, WSDOT and contractor crews will follow all health official recommendations for the COVID-19 pandemic, including using increased safety precautions and practicing social distancing, according to a news release.

