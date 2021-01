The northbound and southbound I-5 Toutle River rest areas will be closed for maintenance from 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will clean the septic systems and make annual repairs. To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, crews are disinfecting restrooms and stocking rest areas supplies more often.

For up-to-date information, visit twitter.com/wsdot_sw or download the department’s mobile app at wa.gov/Inform/mobile.htm.

