I-5 lanes to close overnight on Toledo-Vader Road Overpass

I-5 exit 60 bridge damage

Damage to the state Route 506 overpass after being struck by a truck going northbound on Thursday, Sept. 22.

VADAR — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Vader will be closed overnight on Jan. 5 as contractor crews work to set girders along the northbound span of the state Route 506 overpass.

Additional overnight closures are needed as work continues to replace the damaged overpass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation in a news release.

All lanes of northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and detoured to the off-and on-ramps at exit 60 for state Route 506/Toledo-Vader Road from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 to 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

From 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, drivers may encounter nighttime, intermittent single-lane closures in both directions of I-5 at the state Route 506/Toledo-Vader Road overpass. Travelers should expect delays through the work zone.

WSDOT closed the bridge in July 2021 when an over-height load struck the southbound span. Plans to reopen the bridge after completion of southbound repairs were put on hold when an over-height load struck the northbound span in September 2022.

“For the safety of the traveling public, the bridge will remain closed to travelers until repairs to the northbound span can be completed,” WSDOT stated in the news release.

Travelers are asked to exercise caution through the work zone.

