Washington State Department of Transportation crews plan to temporarily close the right lane and shoulder of Interstate 5 between Cowlitz and Clark counties this week to inspect the weigh-in-motion scales, which measure vehicle weights.

On Tuesday the right lane and shoulder near Kelso will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Thursday the right lane and shoulder near Ridgefield will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the closures, advance signs will direct drivers to merge into the center and left lanes according to a WSDOT press release.