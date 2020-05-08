I-5 in north Portland will close overnight next week for sign work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon officials will close both directions of Interstate 5 for seven hours over May 16 and 17 in north Portland to build two new sign bridges across the freeway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The road will be closed between the Interstate Bridge and Alberta Street from 11 p.m. Saturday, May 16 until 6 a.m. Sunday, May 17. Traffic could be affected as early as 7 p.m. on Saturday as work crews begin shutting down ramps and lanes, ODOT said in a press release.

During the closure, southbound I-5 traffic will have to leave the highway at SR 14. Northbound I-5 traffic will have to leave the highway at North Alberta Street, and Northbound I-405 traffic can only exit to southbound I-5. The ramps to northbound I-5 and to North Kerby Avenue will be closed.

More information can be found on the Oregon Department of Transportation's website.

