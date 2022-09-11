I-5 drivers should expect delays near Vader this week during bridge work

VADER — Drivers going either direction on Interstate 5 near Toledo and Vader this week should plan ahead and expect significant delays due to construction on the Cowlitz River Bridge.

From 8 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Friday, southbound I-5 near the bridge will have only one lane open for drivers, and the I-5 onramp from State Route 506 will be closed, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Northbound I-5 will also be reduced to a single lane during the same period of time and from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30. No ramp closures are scheduled.

The department advises drivers to plan ahead and expect 30-minute delays in the mornings and up to an hour during the afternoons. To avoid traffic, driver should use an alternative route or delay travel.

Crews plan to use a temporary Smart Work Zone System to give travelers real-time traffic information on reader board signs, according to WSDOT.

The work is part of a pilot program to rehabilitate the concrete decks of several bridges in southwest Washington. Contractor crews remove and replace noncement bridge deck patches to extend the useful life of bridges, according to WSDOT.