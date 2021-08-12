I-5 crash kills Longview woman, injuries young children

A Longview woman died in an Interstate 5 crash early Thursday morning, and three young children in her car were injured.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Patricia Slater, 35, was driving southbound near the Clark County Fairgrounds just after 2 a.m. when she struck a fully lit Department of Transportation attenuator truck parked in the left lane.

Slater was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three children in her car, ages 3, 5, and 9, were injured and taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

The driver of the DOT truck was not injured, and everyone involved was wearing seatbelts. The three-year-old was in a carseat.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the state patrol.

