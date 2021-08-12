 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-5 crash kills Longview woman, injuries young children
0 comments

I-5 crash kills Longview woman, injuries young children

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A Longview woman died in an Interstate 5 crash early Thursday morning, and three young children in her car were injured. 

According to the Washington State Patrol, Patricia Slater, 35, was driving southbound near the Clark County Fairgrounds just after 2 a.m. when she struck a fully lit Department of Transportation attenuator truck parked in the left lane. 

Washington Way could drop to three lanes using new construction grant

Slater was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three children in her car, ages 3, 5, and 9, were injured and taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital. 

The driver of the DOT truck was not injured, and everyone involved was wearing seatbelts. The three-year-old was in a carseat.  

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the state patrol. 

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News