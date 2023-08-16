A stretch of Interstate 5 Freeway, just north of Kelso, will be down to a single lane on Thursday for repair work.
Starting at 6 a.m., and ending at about 4 p.m., maintenance crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the northbound lanes of I-5 from mileposts 43.95 and 44.5 just north of Kelso, near the Lexington Bridge Drive overpass, to perform pavement repair work, the state agency announced.
WSDOT says crews will be making improvements including crack sealing, grinding, filling potholes and applying lane striping where needed.