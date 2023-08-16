A stretch of Interstate 5 Freeway, just north of Kelso, will be down to a single lane on Thursday for repair work.

Starting at 6 a.m., and ending at about 4 p.m., maintenance crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the northbound lanes of I-5 from mileposts 43.95 and 44.5 just north of Kelso, near the Lexington Bridge Drive overpass, to perform pavement repair work, the state agency announced.