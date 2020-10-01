I-5 bridge repair enters final phase, 'biggest headaches' are over

Traffic on the I-5 Interstate Bridge is flowing close to normal again as the Trunnion Replacement Project entered its final phase Thursday.
According to Washington and Oregon highway officials, the left southbound lane reopened Thursday morning ahead of schedule, and while some nightwork will close various lanes, the majority of the traffic-slowing work is done.
"Expect continued traffic interruptions in the area through October, but the biggest headaches are behind us," the Oregon Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
Those interruptions include nighttime single and double lane closures in both directions of I-5 as well as nighttime ramp closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. into October.
Late-night drivers should watch for some short bridge closures at night to remove equipment and falsework, according to an ODOT press release.
Even though the lane reopened early, the sidewalk on the northbound span will remain closed through Sunday. Bike and pedestrian travelers crossing the bridge in both directions will have to keep sharing the sidewalk on the southbound span, the press release said.
The speed limit was restored to 50 mph on Thursday, but the ODOT press release warned drivers that the the area is still considered a work zone.
"Drive safely and remember, fines in work zones double whether workers are present or not," the press release said.
The closure of the northbound span of the Interstate Bridge was previously scheduled to begin just after midnight on Sept. 12 and last for nine days, replacing parts in the lift mechanism in south tower of the 103-year-old northbound span.
That start date was pushed to Sept. 19, to keep the bridge open for wildfire evacuees. A single southbound lane was slated to close from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4 for crews to remove equipment and wrap up the project, but the lane opened three days early.
An ODOT press release called the advanced timeline "good news for commuters," who were asked to change their travel habits during the project to avoid creating massive traffic jams.
The $13 million repair project on the 1917 south tower trunnion has been in the works for more than two years, a previous WSDOT press release said. The trunnion is the part at the center of each wheel that lifts and lowers the bridge.
Each trunnion is 20 inches in diameter, but the one on the northbound bridge span’s south tower cracked in 1999. That crack grew from four inches to six-and-a-half in two years, according to WSDOT, prompting the repair. Oregon and Washington are sharing the cost of the project, though ODOT typically maintains the bridge.
