I-5 bridge repair enters final phase, 'biggest headaches' are over

"Drive safely and remember, fines in work zones double whether workers are present or not," the press release said.

The closure of the northbound span of the Interstate Bridge was previously scheduled to begin just after midnight on Sept. 12 and last for nine days, replacing parts in the lift mechanism in south tower of the 103-year-old northbound span.

That start date was pushed to Sept. 19, to keep the bridge open for wildfire evacuees. A single southbound lane was slated to close from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4 for crews to remove equipment and wrap up the project, but the lane opened three days early.

An ODOT press release called the advanced timeline "good news for commuters," who were asked to change their travel habits during the project to avoid creating massive traffic jams.

The $13 million repair project on the 1917 south tower trunnion has been in the works for more than two years, a previous WSDOT press release said. The trunnion is the part at the center of each wheel that lifts and lowers the bridge.

Each trunnion is 20 inches in diameter, but the one on the northbound bridge span’s south tower cracked in 1999. That crack grew from four inches to six-and-a-half in two years, according to WSDOT, prompting the repair. Oregon and Washington are sharing the cost of the project, though ODOT typically maintains the bridge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.