I-5 bridge closure postponed until Sept. 19 to aid wildfire evacuees

The long-anticipated repair of the the I-5 Interstate Bridge set to begin Sept. 12 has been postponed one week to keep the highway system for possible wildfire evacuees, Oregon Department of Transportation officials announced Thursday night.

“ODOT and our many partners have put a lot of work into this project over the last few years and it absolutely needs to get done,” said Rian Windsheimer, ODOT manager for the Portland area. “But this closure would have created additional congestion and right now we need to keep the highways moving for evacuees and emergency responders.”

The new start date is now Sept. 19, according to an ODOT press release.

The closure of the northbound span of the Interstate Bridge was previously scheduled to begin just after midnight Friday and last for nine days, replacing parts in the lift mechanism in south tower of the 103-year-old northbound span. The $13 million repair project on the 1917 south tower has been in the works for more than two years, the press release said.

"For those able to stay put, the best choice in this wildfire crisis is to stay off the roads," the press release said. "We need hope to prioritize the roads for evacuees and emergency responders."

