I-5 bridge closure begins Saturday, congestion expected

The daily commute to work for thousands of Cowlitz County residents is likely to get longer starting Saturday when the northbound span of the Interstate 5 bridge closes for repairs.
Travelers should avoid the area and use alternative modes of travel if possible through Sept. 20, as crews replace the mechanical parts that help lift and lower the bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
In 2017, approximately 4,600 Cowlitz County residents worked in the Portland tri-county area, said Scott Bailey, Southwest Washington regional economist. About 5,200 people commute south the Portland area or to Salem, he said.
The closure will cause “an uncomfortably long commute” for many people, Bailey said. However, some commuters may be working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is likely a better time for the closure than it would normally be, he said.
During the closure, drivers should expect heavy traffic, congestion and long delays on I-5, Interstate 205, Interstate 84, State Route 14 and local streets in north Portland and south Vancouver, according to WSDOT.
If travelers do not change their driving habits during the bridge closure, and if traffic levels are normal, the length of back-ups on I-5 may double to 4 miles and the region may experience up to 16 hours of congestion per day, according to WSDOT. About 130,000 drivers cross the bridge daily, according to WSDOT.
During the morning commute, the bridge will have two southbound lanes and one northbound lane open. In the evening, the bridge will have one southbound lane and two northbound lanes open.
Four ramps will be closed, including:
- Marine Drive on-ramp to I-5 north in Portland.
- Hayden Island on-ramp to I-5 north in Portland.
- I-5 north to SR 14 off-ramp in Vancouver.
- SR 14/Washington Street on-ramp to I-5 south in Vancouver.
Signs will direct drivers to detour routes.
A single lane on the bridge’s southbound side will close from Sept. 21 to 27 as crews remove equipment and wrap up the project.
The closure was scheduled for September because of low river levels to allow most vessels to travel under the bridge without it lifting, according to WSDOT.
At the center of each wheel that lifts and lowers the bridge is a 20-inch diameter trunnion. The trunnion on the northbound bridge span’s south tower cracked in 1999 and grew from four inches to six-and-a-half in two years, according to WSDOT. Washington and Oregon will split the estimated $13 million repair cost.
