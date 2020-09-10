I-5 bridge closure begins Saturday, congestion expected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The daily commute to work for thousands of Cowlitz County residents is likely to get longer starting Saturday when the northbound span of the Interstate 5 bridge closes for repairs.

Travelers should avoid the area and use alternative modes of travel if possible through Sept. 20, as crews replace the mechanical parts that help lift and lower the bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

In 2017, approximately 4,600 Cowlitz County residents worked in the Portland tri-county area, said Scott Bailey, Southwest Washington regional economist. About 5,200 people commute south the Portland area or to Salem, he said.

The closure will cause “an uncomfortably long commute” for many people, Bailey said. However, some commuters may be working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is likely a better time for the closure than it would normally be, he said.

During the closure, drivers should expect heavy traffic, congestion and long delays on I-5, Interstate 205, Interstate 84, State Route 14 and local streets in north Portland and south Vancouver, according to WSDOT.