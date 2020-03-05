Huntington students will relocate to Catlin during 2021 construction

Huntington Middle School students will be moved to Catlin Elementary School in the 2021-22 school year while their school undergoes a $30 million modernization, Kelso School District officials announced Wednesday evening.
The 18-month renovation will replace Huntington’s major mechanical, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It will also change the location of the office and entryway, add a second gymnasium and replace the track.
Catlin elementary will undergo minor modifications over the summer of 2021 to make it fit for middle school students, according to a press release. Catlin students are scheduled to move into the new Lexington Elementary School in the fall of 2021.
These projects are financed through the $98.6 million bond that voters approved in 2018.
Catlin now holds 350 students, while Huntington has 580. Portables will be needed on the Catlin campus to accommodate the extra students, the press release said.
District officials are still working out how to accommodate middle school sports, performances and other activities, the press release said.
“We are extremely confident in the Huntington staff who will lead this important transition,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a prepared statement.
The district considered but rejected two alternatives to moving Huntington students: One, adding 28 portables to the middle school grounds, which would have cost $3 million and made the campus overly cramped. Two, using a combination of portables and part of the Huntington building during reconstruction. The second option would extend construction from 18 months to 28 months and cost $2.5 million.
In contrast, moving students to Catlin will only cost $750,000, according to the press release.
District officials are asking affected families to take a three-question survey about the plan. It can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/HMSplan.
“The modernization work ... will leave a lasting impact for future generations,” Tack said in the press release. “We are proud to be part of it.”