Huntington students will relocate to Catlin during 2021 construction

Huntington Middle School students will be moved to Catlin Elementary School in the 2021-22 school year while their school undergoes a $30 million modernization, Kelso School District officials announced Wednesday evening.

The 18-month renovation will replace Huntington’s major mechanical, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It will also change the location of the office and entryway, add a second gymnasium and replace the track.

Catlin elementary will undergo minor modifications over the summer of 2021 to make it fit for middle school students, according to a press release. Catlin students are scheduled to move into the new Lexington Elementary School in the fall of 2021.

These projects are financed through the $98.6 million bond that voters approved in 2018.

Catlin now holds 350 students, while Huntington has 580. Portables will be needed on the Catlin campus to accommodate the extra students, the press release said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

District officials are still working out how to accommodate middle school sports, performances and other activities, the press release said.