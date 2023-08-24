Hundreds of Longview and Kelso students now have school supplies in preparation for their first day of classes next week thanks to a Longview-based credit union and a nonprofit.

Red Canoe Credit Union locations in Longview and Kelso gather donations and fundraise in late July and early August, while Youth and Family Link hosts an event prior to school openings to give away the supplies at their Douglas Street site.

About 625 students received items like free bookbags, pencils, pens and binders Wednesday, as well as the option to grab free clothing, blankets and books, thanks to physical donations and a $10,500 check from Red Canoe.

“We love seeing how excited kids get when looking inside their new bookbag,” said Youth and Family Link Executive Director Corie Dow-Kramer.

Red Canoe’s fundraiser started at Longview and Kelso branches 16 years ago, and they’ve partnered with Youth and Family Link since 2015, said Red Canoe Chief Marketing Officer Amy Davis.

The program began by placing canoes in locations and encouraging people to donate supplies with the goal of filling the vessels. The canoes are still used to gather donations, but since 2020, the fundraiser has expanded to collect cash donations in branches, as well as online.

First day of school Longview School District: Tuesday. Kelso School District: Aug. 30.

This year, Longview and Kelso branches gathered $4,650 in cash donations and roughly 9,000 pounds of school supplies, Davis said. Overall, the fundraiser donated $50,000 to schools located near all of Red Canoes’ branches. Each branch collects items and fundraises for their local school district, she added.

Davis said the fundraiser serves as a community hub for school supply donations. Different groups like churches and clubs often gather supplies to donate to Red Canoe, which matches every cash donation, and offers a cash-equivalent match to the pounds of school supplies collected.

“It brings all of their efforts in one place, and then we double those efforts,” she said.

And the help is needed. The state reports 80% of Longview School District students were eligible for free or reduced lunches as of October 2022. In Kelso, 73% were eligible.

Dow-Kramer said families can often use the extra boost.

“Another reason we do this is because we don’t want to risk our families from feeling disconnected to the school experience,” she said. “It’s daunting for a parent to provide these things.”

Davis said partner organizations can use donated money to purchase additional supplies, or other items like eye glasses, to ensure local kids are school-ready.

“Our partners work hard that every kid gets on the bus to start the school year right,” she said.