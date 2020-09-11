Hummels sentenced to nine-year minimum for child rape

William Hummels, the 21-year-old who confessed to the rape in February of an 8-year-old child who lived at Longview’s Community House, was sentenced to a minimum of nine years to life in prison Friday morning.
Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn Haan, in sentencing Hummels at the Cowlitz County Jail courtroom, began with a message of hope for the victim’s mother.
“I wish there was something that I could do today to take that hurt, the trauma, that loss of innocence, and be able to put your child back to where he was,” Haan said. “Unfortunately, nothing I do here today will do that.”
“But he has someone who loves him so dearly, so deeply, (who) recognizes the hurt he’s going through,” Haan told the victim’s mother. “You will see that he gets all that support, all that help that he needs, so that he will be back to a happy (child) ... that can move forward to a very wonderful life ahead.”
Haan urged Hummels, himself a victim of childhood sexual abuse, to seek help while in prison.
“You were a victim when you were young,” Haan said. “You then knew what the outcome would be for this innocent child.”
“I do encourage you to get all the treatment (you can) so when it does come to that time that you are released, that you never, ever take the innocence of a child away again.”
Hummels, then 20, was arrested the morning of February 25 after admitting earlier that day to Community House Director Holly Von Roch that he had molested the victim, who was the child of a fellow resident, according to police reports. Hummels later admitted to police that on Feb. 22, he took the victim to Lake Sacajawea, pushed the victim inside a park bathroom and sexually assaulted him.
Hummels pleaded guilty to first-degree child rape in July, soon after the courts began to re-open from COVID-19 closures. He agreed to the sentence, which was the prosecutor’s office’s first plea deal, without trying to negotiate, defense attorney Ian Maher said at the sentencing.
After serving minimum of nine years, Hummels’ further time in prison will be up to the Department of Corrections and sentence review boards. Regardless of when he is released, Hummels will also have lifetime probation and a permanent no-contact order with the victim.
In court Friday, Hummels calmly apologized to the victim and his family in his statement to Judge Haan.
“I would like to express my apologies to them,” Hummels said. “I really do regret what I did to the young boy, especially since I was abused when I was younger. I do feel like I did make a mistake and (I) wanted to come up and be honest, and say that I know what I did was wrong, and I regret what I did.”
The victim and his mother also wrote letters to the judge, which were read aloud by a court advocate.
“I don’t want him to hurt other kids,” the victim wrote. “I want him to be in there for a long time, like for my lifetime at least.”
The victim has struggled since the incident to process his feelings and talk to family about what happened, his mother wrote in her letter.
“I tried not to force him to talk to them, but I had to reassure him that what happened was not his fault, and the shame and the embarrassment ... just kept him from being able to talk to them.”
The victim’s mother expressed guilt over what happened and said she’s become more watchful of her son.
“(Hummels) used God and Jesus to groom my son. Those things are so important to him,” she wrote. “(The victim) still believes in God, which is amazing to me, because this situation caused me to lose my faith.”
In an August interview with a pre-sentence court investigator, Hummels “verbalized little remorse or regret” for the abuse, the investigator wrote.
Maher said he took issue with that finding. Hummels, diagnosed with autism and ADHD, is “incredibly remorseful” but also “incredibly impressionable” and would easily agree or admit to something that he would later reject, Maher said.
“He is an adult, he is competent, but in a lot of ways Mr. Hummels is very limited,” Maher said. “He’s very limited intellectually, emotionally.”
Hummels would become fidgety, break eye contact and would stutter when talking about the abuse, and he expressed regret over his mother’s suffering due to his actions, the investigator wrote.
Hummels told the pre- sentence investigator that a 21-year-old babysitter abused him when he was three years old, and that the incident caused him to have flashbacks that are related to his own sexual advances on others. He met with a mental health counselor for his anxiety and ADHD and said he had been in treatment for anger management since 2016.
“His body language spoke most honestly,” Maher said. “This is something he’s still grappling with himself. The fact that he did this, I think, almost appears as a dream to him.”
“He is not a methodical, deviant person,” Maher said. “He’s just, sadly, unfortunately, not that deep of a person.”
The assault could have been avoided had Hummels received intervention and counseling earlier in his life, Maher said.
“Mr. Hummels has lived a very difficult life, where these numerous red flags were not addressed, were not known to others,” Maher said.
Hummels told the pre- sentence investigator that he targeted the victim because the victim reminded him of Hummel’s cousin who was around the same age, who Hummels said he “had feelings for,” according to the investigation. He said he began helping the victim’s family with chores and eating with them at dinnertime to build trust with the parents so he could gain access to the victim.
He told detectives that he didn’t know it was against Community House policy to be alone with a non-family child, but a detective later learned he manipulated the child’s parents by telling them that Von Roch said it was okay.
During sentencing, prosecuting attorney Jason Laurine shared hope that the victim will be able to grow and process the trauma he’s faced, though it will be a difficult road.
“I think he has that capacity,” Laurine said. “I saw that in him while he as playing with Legos on the floor in our office. He seemed like a very gentle, caring young kid.”
If you or someone you know is the victim of a sexual assault, help is available. These agencies provide support services and information for those seeking to report a sex crime or just to talk to someone:
Longview Emergency Support Shelter: 360-425-1176 (Call) 360-726-1003 (Text) or info@esshelter.com
Rape Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs: (360) 754-7583
