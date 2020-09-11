Hummels sentenced to nine-year minimum for child rape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William Hummels, the 21-year-old who confessed to the rape in February of an 8-year-old child who lived at Longview’s Community House, was sentenced to a minimum of nine years to life in prison Friday morning.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn Haan, in sentencing Hummels at the Cowlitz County Jail courtroom, began with a message of hope for the victim’s mother.

“I wish there was something that I could do today to take that hurt, the trauma, that loss of innocence, and be able to put your child back to where he was,” Haan said. “Unfortunately, nothing I do here today will do that.”

“But he has someone who loves him so dearly, so deeply, (who) recognizes the hurt he’s going through,” Haan told the victim’s mother. “You will see that he gets all that support, all that help that he needs, so that he will be back to a happy (child) ... that can move forward to a very wonderful life ahead.”

Haan urged Hummels, himself a victim of childhood sexual abuse, to seek help while in prison.

“You were a victim when you were young,” Haan said. “You then knew what the outcome would be for this innocent child.”