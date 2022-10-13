Humane Society of Cowlitz County's new fulltime vet helps control pet population

In her first month on the job at the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, Jennifer Boyd spayed or neutered about 300 dogs and cats, more than seven times the prior monthly average.

Before Boyd started Sept. 1 as the shelter's full-time veterinarian, about 10 animals per week would get the surgery from contract vets, according to the nonprofit.

The humane society's board of directors decided to hire a fulltime vet as part of the organization's efforts to control the county's stray cat population, catch up with a backlog of procedures and better care for animals, said Christopher Cone, executive director.

"I don't know if people understand the impact this is having on our community," he said. "This is a big part of our success and plan moving forward."

Growing need

The nonprofit is an open-admission shelter, taking in stray and surrendered animals of all kinds, according to its website. The humane society — which contracts with the county, Longview, Kelso, Woodland and Castle Rock for animal control services — sees volumes similar to larger counties like Clark or Pierce, Cone said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter had a high of about 45 dogs, and now has about double that amount, said Wanda Lukken, clinic manager. Summer is always a busy time for cats and kittens, and the shelter currently houses about 200 felines, with another 100 kittens in foster homes, she said.

When the humane society takes in a stray animal, it is spayed or neutered and vaccinated before becoming available for adoption.

Cone said the shelter previously struggled with getting dogs on the adoption floor in a timely way because contract vets only came to the shelter once a week or once every other week. Contracting became unsustainable, not because the vets didn't want to come to the shelter, but because it was no longer affordable for them to drive from Portland, he said.

The shelter still contracts with one vet and allows veterinary students to assist, Cone said.

More pets served

The humane society is working through a backlog of procedures for shelter cats on a waitlist for its low-income clinic and strays brought in as part of its new to trap, neuter and return pilot program, Cone said.

This summer, the shelter received a grant from Best Friends Animal Society to start a community cats pilot program to help control the county's large stray cat population.

Through the program, residents can humanely trap stray or feral cats without owners, bring them to the humane society for medical evaluation, vaccination and spaying or neutering. The cats are then released back where they came from.

The grant helps pay for the program and veterinary services but doesn't fully cover costs, Cone said.

Hiring a fulltime vet also allowed the humane society to hold its low-income spay and neuter clinic for cats and vaccine clinic for cats and dogs on a more regular basis, Cone said.

Many people can't afford the surgery for their pet at a regular vet's office, and the low-income price is still high for some, Lukken said. But she and the other shelter officials stressed the importance of the procedure and routine vaccinations.

Spaying or neutering helps control the pet population and has other health and behavioral benefits, Boyd said.

Female dogs are less likely to get cancer if they are spayed, she said. Fixed animals are less likely to run away, fight or cause fights, Boyd said.

While some pet owners "anthropomorphize" their animals and hold off on fixing them before they have at least one litter of puppies or kittens, the animals don't care, Boyd said. "Backyard breeding" can be expensive and get out of hand, creating more strays or animals that end up at the shelter, she said.

"I want to live in world where all animals live in good homes where people love and care for them," Boyd said.

Increasing spaying and neutering has cut the shelter's use of euthanasia, bringing it's no-kill rate to 94% starting in September, Cone said. Nationwide, animal welfare organizations are working toward a 95% average save rate by 2025, he said.

Historically, most euthanized animals were feral cats people brought in that couldn't be adopted out, Lukken said. The community cat program allows those animals to be treated and returned to their neighborhoods, rather than euthanized.

Fixing feral or stray cats also helps with other problems like spraying to mark territory and fighting, Lukken said. Residents can request deterrents from the shelter to keep animals out of their yards, she said.

"We appreciate doing the community cat program, we believe it's making huge strides in animal welfare in the county," Cone said.

Vaccinating more animals through the community cat program or the low-income vaccine clinic also improves overall public health, Boyd said.

Even indoor pets should be vaccinated because they typically escape at least once and can contact other animals, Boyd said. She also encouraged owners to get their pets microchipped, which the shelter also offers to everyone for $20.

The shelter relies on community support through donations and volunteers to keep operating and expanding programs, Cone said.

"This is the right time to make a big impact on the community," he said.