Humane society asks for donations amid high volume of animals

The county's humane society has nearly reached capacity for dogs and cats, and is feeling a strain on its resources.

Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cone said the Humane Society of Cowlitz County has seen an influx of pets returned to the humane society from people who adopted them while quarantining in 2020.

"I would imagine this year will be even worse than last year, just using my crystal ball," Cone said.

He said he based his predictions on what he has heard from other animal shelters in Vancouver, Seattle and the Tri-Cities.

Before the pandemic started, Cone said the Cowlitz County humane society started a spay and neuter clinic to mitigate the number of strays who end up pregnant, or adoptees who end up back in the shelter after they give birth to new litters.

The increase has come with a high need for cat and dog food, Cone said, as well as kitty litter.

As a nonprofit, the humane society can only get these items through donations or by purchasing them directly.

Local grocery outlets help with donations, but transportation also can pose an obstacle if the shelter has to rely on animal control vehicles for pickup, he said.

"You can't go wrong with the adage that cash is king," Cone said. "Unrestricted dollars are valuable to every nonprofit. It gives us flexibility to be reactionary when the time comes."

Cone said people who have the means to donate can call 360-577-0151 to determine a good drop-off time, or they can drop off donations during operational hours between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the shelter at 909 Columbia Blvd., Longview.

