Human remains found in Winlock woods

Lewis County Sheriff's deputies are investigating human remains found by timber workers in the Winlock area Tuesday.

According to a sheriff's officer's press release, dispatchers got a call around 10:30 a.m. March 2 that timber workers had located human remains while working in the area of Raubuck Road.

Deputies responded and are investigating the cause and manner of death and are attempting to identify the person. No further details would be released at this time, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about the remains should contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

