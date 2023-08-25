Clark County sheriff’s deputies investigating a missing person’s case Tuesday discovered human remains in a burned car in Hazel Dell, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

The remains were found near Northwest Sluman Road and Overlook Drive, at the last known residence of a man who had been reported missing for several weeks, the statement said. The sheriff’s office did not say whether it believes the remains are that of the missing man.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the statement. It said a person of interest related to the investigation is in custody on unrelated charges.

The scene is being processed by detectives with the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit in cooperation with the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team, a special agent/certified fire investigator from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Portland Field Office, fire personnel from Clark County Fire District 6, and investigators from the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No names were released in connection with the investigation.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Chris Skidmore said no charges have been referred at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

