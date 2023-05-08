The Longview lobby is closed due to staffing issues for services including submitting information to the editorial department, but you can still contribute to the paper.

Events and press releases

Submit event information or press releases for free to frontdoor@tdn.com, tdn.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632. You can also place event listings on tdn.com's calendar at tdn.com/events.

Include the time, date, place and cost of events, as well as the contact information for the organizer. If you submit a photo, include the names of the people in it, from left to right. The Daily News staff will re-write press releases and may include additional reporting. You can also report news tips to frontdoor@tdn.com or 360-577-2585.

Birth and wedding announcements

Submit birth and wedding announcements for free to frontdoor@tdn.com or at tdn.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip. Include the name and city of residence of the grandparents, parents and children in announcements, as well as the days and locations of the births and weddings. Include whether the baby is a boy or a girl. For engagement announcements, as well as larger wedding announcements with photos, contact advertising at 360-577-2551 or tdnadvertising@lee.net.

Death notices and obituaries

Death notices and obituaries are under the advertising department. Contact 360-501-2700 or milestones@tdn.com to review payment for those services, or submit an obituary online at tdn.com/place_an_ad/obituaries.