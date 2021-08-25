Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington receives $500K in grants to help homeless veterans

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington received nearly $500,000 in two grants from the Veterans Affairs Portland Health Care System to help homeless veterans.

The Longview-based agency received a $272,845 capital grant and a $225,000 case management grant from the VA’s Grant Per Diem program to help pay for its 35 supportive housing beds for homeless veterans.

The VA grant program provides money to community organizations that provide transitional housing and supportive services for homeless veterans to help them achieve housing stability and increase their skill levels and income, according to a press release from the VA Portland Health Care System.

Capital grants use Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to support capital improvements to transitional housing facilities to make them less crowded.

Housing Opportunities will use the money to remodel existing facilities and purchase four new housing units, according to the press release.

Case management grants are used to support case manager positions within the community organizations that provide services to help veterans retain housing, adequate income and self-sufficiency.