Housing Opportunities of Southwest WA receives $550,000 grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington (HOSWWA) has received a roughly $550,000 grant to provide housing for homeless veterans, the organization announced Monday.

The award comes from the US Veteran’s Administration. HOSWWA, formerly the Longview Housing Authority, will partner with Columbia Wellness and the Cowlitz Family Health Center to make use of the grant, HOSWWA CEO Jennifer Westerman said.

The grant will allow HOSWWA to serve 35 veterans at a time through six 90-day emergency housing beds, 23 Service Intensive beds and six clinical treatment beds. Columbia Wellness and Cowlitz Family Health will be able to provide in- and out-patient substance use and mental health treatment for those clinical treatment beds.

HOSWWA currently provides housing for 28 veterans, and in some cases their family members, Westerman said.

The grant itself is a revision of the Veteran Administration Grant Per Diem program that HOSWWA has participated in for years, Westerman said.

Since 2006, HOSWWA has worked with Veteran Affairs to help homeless veterans find housing and supportive services. Their services including housing/rent assistance for homeless veterans and their families and case management for services like food, employment assistance and transportation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.