Housing authority secures initial funding for $14M, 45-unit affordable housing complex in Longview

A regional housing authority has gathered the first $300,000 it needs to build a planned $14 million affordable housing rental complex at 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Longview.

The organization plans to construct an estimated $14 million multifamily rental complex in 2022 to provide affordable housing for the elderly and homeless families with children.

The Longview City Council voted unanimously Thursday to allocate $150,000 in federal money to Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington to construct the 45-unit complex. Executive Director Jennifer Westerman said the city allocated $150,000 for the project in 2020 as well.

Backing from the city is needed to receive additional state and federal funds, she said.

"We are very grateful for all the support from the city of Longview," Westerman said.

The housing authority will apply for federal and state funds to cover the buildout of "more than one" structure on 2 acres of land next to the Longview Presbyterian Church, Westerman said. She said some buildings could be up to three stories tall.