House fire displaces Kelso couple Sunday night

Vision Drive house fire

Firefighters respond to a house fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Vision Drive in Kelso. 

 Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue, Contributed

A Sunday night house fire displaced a Kelso couple and killed one cat. 

At about 8:45 p.m., residents reported the fire started in an outside garbage can and spread to the house in the 100 block of Vision Drive, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue. 

The residents evacuated, but one man went back inside to get his dog and suffered smoke inhalation and mild burns to his feet, according to the press release. The man accepted medical treatment but didn't go to the hospital at the time. Firefighters later found the dog and treated it with oxygen. One cat died in the fire. 

Vision house fire dog

A firefighter gives a dog oxygen after it was rescued from a house fire on Vision Drive in Kelso on Sunday night. 

When they first arrived, fire crews couldn't safely attack the fire because of downed live power lines in the driveway, according to Cowlitz 2. Cowlitz PUD cut power to the area, and firefighters knocked down the fire by 9:10 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

