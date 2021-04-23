Hotel with 300 rooms, two new restaurants and sports betting under construction at ilani Casino in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIED — The Cowlitz Indian Tribe broke ground Friday on a 14-story, 300-room hotel a few feet from its ilani Casino Resort.

Four years after the tribe opened its 400,000 square-foot $510 million Ridgefield casino, the hotel will be the latest addition to the venue. The hotel is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The casino also announced it will add sports betting to its gaming options. By the end of the summer, two additional restaurants will open.

Tribal members, casino leaders and elected officials attended Friday’s hour-long ceremony.

New amenities

The hotel will feature a fitness center, spa and salon and standard rooms as well as suites.

The exterior will be made of blue glass in an homage to the surrounding rivers, and include nods to the tribe’s culture, according to Suzanne Couture, vice president of hotel architect the Friedmutter Group.

The hotel will include a pool with a retractable wall that will allow the site to be partially indoors or outdoors.

There will be a cabana by the pool, bar in the lobby and restaurant on the top floor with views of the Columbia River.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.