Hosted encampment plan advances, Longview City Council to consider joint agreement with Cowlitz County again May 13

The Longview City Council advanced a plan Thursday for a hosted homeless encampment after more than two hours of discussion and public comment.
After more than a year of work by various agencies to develop a proposal, the council directed staff to include the plan and interlocal agreement with Cowlitz County outlining each entity’s responsibilities on its May 13 meeting agenda.
“The current situation is not working, so let’s try something else,” said Councilman Steve Moon. “Let’s move forward, move on instead of just staying the course of doing nothing.”
The council’s homeless committee has worked with city and county staff since December to expand the draft with input from the council and county commissioners, as well as on an interlocal agreement outlining the city’s and county’s responsibilities, said Councilmember Ruth Kendall.
The new draft is largely the same as the document County Human Services Manager Gena James presented to the council in November, but it expands on and fills in details missing from the earlier version.
The plan doesn’t include a location for the hosted site.
Councilman Mike Wallin said the location will be “critically important” for city residents, those at the encampment and the service providers.
“I would guess for members of this council, depending on the location would be the outcome of their input and their choice in whether to proceed or not,” he said.
City Manager Kurt Sacha said the staff and committee sought consensus on the agreement to move the framework forward before discussing the location.
Councilmembers generally agreed on establishing the camp for 12 months, which means they would have to alter the city’s hosted homeless encampment ordinance, which limits encampments to a 90-day maximum.
The draft interlocal agreement states the site would be located in Longview, funded by the county, operate for 12 months and include on-site services and case management.
The Longview City Council will hold a workshop Thursday to discuss the updated plan for a hosted homeless camp site more than a year after the…
The county would pay for the site with local document recording fees, which the state requires to be used for housing and homeless programs. The county collects about $850,000 in the fees annually, according to its website.
In December 2019, Longview set up a temporary camping site on Alabama Street. As an unhosted site, the camp has few rules or guidelines.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted plans to close the site in March 2020. An ad hoc committee to find and recommend alternative locations for a hosted site disbanded in June after members spent several months in deadlock and faced community pushback against proposed locations.
At the county commissioners’ direction, James created the draft plan for a hosted encampment as an alternative to the Alabama Street site and presented it to the Longview council in November. The council and commissioners agreed to further develop the plan during a joint meeting in December.
Partnership concerns
Moon said he has reservations about partnering with the county.
“I want to believe this is going to move forward and we’re going to be successful but I feel that in the past things haven’t been successful,” he said. “They’ve put this on the city of Longview to move forward when they’re the purse holders, what’s stopping them from pulling it out from underneath us?”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
Councilwoman Christine Schott said members of the homelessness committee shared the concern.
The city doesn’t have much of a choice but to partner with the county, Kendall said.
“The city doesn’t have the money in the budget to fund a project like this, but the county has that money and is designated specifically for homelessness and housing,” she said. “I recognize your hesitancy and concerns, but the best thing we can do is be hopeful that we can make it work.”
Schott said having the site on Longview property gives the city more control than if the county hosted the site on its own.
The county is waiting on the council to agree to move forward, Schott said.
Longview Director of Administrative Services Kris Swanson, a Former Cowlitz County auditor, said addressing homelessness requires a community response.
“This really is an opportunity to partner with the county to address these issues that are associated with homelessness,” she said. “I understand your plight, but I want to believe they want to be just as big a stakeholder in this.”
County Commissioner Joe Gardner said Friday the county is committed to helping Longview with the situation through a partnership on the hosted encampment project.
“If there’s a perception we pushed it all on the city, I’m not sure where that came from,” he said. “The idea was let that (the interlocal agreement and plan) go through the city, see what they want to do, come to a spot where they’re happy with it and then we would take a look.”
Path to services
Mayor MaryAlice Wallis and Councilman Chet Makinster questioned how many people would come to the camp because of the rules and what will happen to those who don’t want to stay there.
Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said since January he’s spent a lot of time at the Alabama Street site and talked to many of the people living there. It takes time to build rapport and trust with people, especially those with mental illness or victims of abuse, and it’s reasonable they are reluctant to automatically seek services, Huhta said.
“The ability to have a host down there full-time and to work with individuals, knowing who is in there and to establish that rapport with those individuals improves the chances of success in working with those individuals to get them the services they need,” he said.
Huhta said while not everyone wants to follow rules, a majority of people he’s talked to want more structure and to clean up the site.
Wallis said it’s frustrating many agencies offer services that people turn down.
Schott said most people are aware services are available but many don’t qualify or have other reasons for not entering certain programs. It’s “overwhelming and daunting” to many homeless people to try to find the service they need, she said.
“There’s no housing for a lot of these people who would qualify for housing,” Schott said. “This is not just about 100% of those people being deadbeats. There’s a lot of people there that just have no place else to go.”
The encampment host would coordinate with other organizations to help people find what they need, Schott said. Even if people get into service programs, many providers can’t immediately get people into housing, she said. The city has to do something as an alternative that’s better than the Alabama Street site, Schott said.
“This isn’t going to be a cure all,” she said. “But at least if we can find a way to help those who want to be helped, create relationships with them so they start to trust, and God willing some housing will begin to develop or open up. That’s a huge hurdle we have that we can’t fix right now. We’re trying but it’s not going to be a fast thing.”
During the council meeting and the workshop, members of the public commented both in opposition to the encampment and in favor of moving forward with the hosted site plan.
“This is not just about 100% of those people being deadbeats. There’s a lot of people there that just have no place else to go.” - Longview Councilwoman Christine Schott