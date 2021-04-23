Hosted encampment plan advances, Longview City Council to consider joint agreement with Cowlitz County again May 13

The county is waiting on the council to agree to move forward, Schott said.

Longview Director of Administrative Services Kris Swanson, a Former Cowlitz County auditor, said addressing homelessness requires a community response.

“This really is an opportunity to partner with the county to address these issues that are associated with homelessness,” she said. “I understand your plight, but I want to believe they want to be just as big a stakeholder in this.”

County Commissioner Joe Gardner said Friday the county is committed to helping Longview with the situation through a partnership on the hosted encampment project.

“If there’s a perception we pushed it all on the city, I’m not sure where that came from,” he said. “The idea was let that (the interlocal agreement and plan) go through the city, see what they want to do, come to a spot where they’re happy with it and then we would take a look.”

Path to services

Mayor MaryAlice Wallis and Councilman Chet Makinster questioned how many people would come to the camp because of the rules and what will happen to those who don’t want to stay there.