Hospital officials urge caution to prevent overwhelming COVID surge

Currently, PeaceHealth’s capacity is sufficient, and the system hasn’t cancelled or reduced surgical procedures at any facility at this time, according to a statement from the healthcare system. PeaceHealth will continue to assess COVID-19 trends and capacity levels daily, including surgery schedule reviews.

“We remain in close contact with our local public health and government partners – as well as other area hospitals and providers — to ensure we are all working together to manage surges in COVID-19 and meet the needs of our communities,” according to the PeaceHealth statement.

Although most Cowlitz County virus patients are sent to Southwest, some go to other hospitals in Vancouver or Portland, Krager said. Kaiser Permanente patients would likely be sent to a Kaiser hospital and other patients choose to go to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, he said.

The number of COVID-19 patients at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center has almost doubled in the past few weeks from 10 to 17, said Dr. Hoa Ly, medical director, Monay. The Vancouver hospital is decreasing surgical volumes by 25% to help decrease capacity, and if needed could take further steps, such as cutting back elective procedures or setting up beds in other areas of the hospital, Ly said.