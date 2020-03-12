Hospital, assisted living facilities implement visitor restrictions

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Cowlitz County have started restricting visitors and taking other steps to combat spread of the coronavirus, even though as of Thursday the county still had no confirmed case of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation mandating enhanced visitor and employee screening protocols for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The rules include screening and precautionary measures for visitors, employees and volunteers in effect until April 9.
Koelsch Communities, which operates multiple senior living facilities across the country, including Canterbury Inn, Canterbury Park, Canterbury Gardens, Delaware Plaza in Longview, is taking precautions beyond the state’s rules, including:
- Allowing only essential visitors, including family members, healthcare providers, key suppliers and certain state oversight personnel.
- Establishing a single point of entry and exit for visitors.
- Requiring visitors present photo ID and to use a log with their time in and out and contact information.
- Banning visitors under 18 years old.
- Allowing one visitor per day for residents except in end-of-life situations, which will be addressed on case-by-case basis.
- Enhancing COVID-19 screenings for visitors to include questions about travel and checking for fever and signs of cough.
- Requiring visitors to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands for 20 seconds.
All staff members will also be screened every day before each shift, according to the Koelsch website.
“We know that these protocols can be inconvenient and disruptive for all of us. However, in the interest of the health and safety of our residents and staff, these protocols are necessary and in some cases mandatory,” said a statement on the Koelsch Communities website.
EmpRes Healthcare Management, which operates Americana Health and Rehabilitation Center and Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care Center in Longview, said on its website potential new admissions will also be screened for exposure risk.
Prestige Senior Living, which operates Monticello Park, said its facilities are also stockpiling necessary supplies, limiting travel for staff and monitoring for signs of illness.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Wednesday also imposed visitor restrictions. The hospital asks those who are ill or under 16 years old not to visit the hospital. Each patient can have two designated people visit during their hospital stay.
The hospital also is screening to identify patients who may be at risk for COVID-19 infection and has prepared isolation procedures.
Community House on Broadway has increased how often it sanitizes and posted signs from the health department regarding hand-washing and other hygiene recommendations, Executive Director Frank Morrison said. The shelter is also trying to stock up its inventory of high-demand items, such as soap, he said.