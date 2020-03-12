Hospital, assisted living facilities implement visitor restrictions

All staff members will also be screened every day before each shift, according to the Koelsch website.

“We know that these protocols can be inconvenient and disruptive for all of us. However, in the interest of the health and safety of our residents and staff, these protocols are necessary and in some cases mandatory,” said a statement on the Koelsch Communities website.

EmpRes Healthcare Management, which operates Americana Health and Rehabilitation Center and Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care Center in Longview, said on its website potential new admissions will also be screened for exposure risk.

Prestige Senior Living, which operates Monticello Park, said its facilities are also stockpiling necessary supplies, limiting travel for staff and monitoring for signs of illness.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Wednesday also imposed visitor restrictions. The hospital asks those who are ill or under 16 years old not to visit the hospital. Each patient can have two designated people visit during their hospital stay.

The hospital also is screening to identify patients who may be at risk for COVID-19 infection and has prepared isolation procedures.

Community House on Broadway has increased how often it sanitizes and posted signs from the health department regarding hand-washing and other hygiene recommendations, Executive Director Frank Morrison said. The shelter is also trying to stock up its inventory of high-demand items, such as soap, he said.

