HOPE of Rainier warns of donation scam

HOPE of Rainier is warning residents that someone is using their name for a scam.
"It has come to our attention that a person is knocking on doors stating that HOPE has sent them to collect donations," the group wrote on Facebook. "We will never come to your home to request anything of you."
HOPE of Rainier, which provides emergency food assistance and other services, said any donation drives would be publicized first and would have "very specific dates and rules."
"If you encounter a person at your door asking for donations for HOPE of Rainier, please call the non-emergency police to file a report," HOPE of Rainier said.
The Rainier Police Department non-emergency dispatch number is 503-397-1521.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.