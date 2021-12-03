HOPE of Rainier raising money to help families displaced in apartment fire

RAINIER — HOPE of Rainier has been taking donations to help the families displaced in a Nov. 20 fire at Vance Apartments, and now is raising money to help pay for motel room costs.

The afternoon fire displaced 18 families from their apartments on W. C Street in downtown Rainier and resulted in minor injuries and the death of a dog, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue.

HOPE of Rainier provided food and clothing to the families, and on a Facebook post noted the organization is "overflowing with items to help those families and we cannot take anymore items at this time."

Now, HOPE is raising money to help pay for the motel rooms in which the families have been staying. To donate, visit hopeofrainier.com and click on the donation link to get to HOPE's Givelify page; mail a check to P.O. Box 448 Rainier, OR 97048; or drop off donations from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays or Wednesdays at the HOPE office, 404 E. A St.

"The outpouring of kindness has been overwhelming from this community and beyond and we are very grateful to each and every one of you," HOPE said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.