 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

HOPE of Rainier raising money to help families displaced in apartment fire

Rainier apartment fire

Crews respond to an apartment fire on W. C Street in Rainier the afternoon of Nov. 18. 

 Columbia River Fire and Rescue, Contributed photo

RAINIER — HOPE of Rainier has been taking donations to help the families displaced in a Nov. 20 fire at Vance Apartments, and now is raising money to help pay for motel room costs. 

The afternoon fire displaced 18 families from their apartments on W. C Street in downtown Rainier and resulted in minor injuries and the death of a dog, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue. 

Rainier apartment fire displaces 18 families Nov. 20

HOPE of Rainier provided food and clothing to the families, and on a Facebook post noted the organization is "overflowing with items to help those families and we cannot take anymore items at this time."

Now, HOPE is raising money to help pay for the motel rooms in which the families have been staying. To donate, visit hopeofrainier.com and click on the donation link to get to HOPE's Givelify page; mail a check to P.O. Box 448 Rainier, OR 97048; or drop off donations from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays or Wednesdays at the HOPE office, 404 E. A St.

People are also reading…

"The outpouring of kindness has been overwhelming from this community and beyond and we are very grateful to each and every one of you," HOPE said. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News