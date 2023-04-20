A mural to commemorate Longview's centennial anniversary is planned for downtown.

The nonprofit The Broad Strokes Project announced Wednesday that it had commissioned a mural to go on the side of the Pets, Pawns, and Instruments store at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Maple Street. Painting will begin in mid-May and is expected to be completed by June 1.

The mural's creator is Paul Nunn, an artist who grew up in Longview and graduated from Mark Morris High School. Nunn is now the project director for Seattle-based Urban Artworks, a nonprofit that works with local artists to mentor youth and design public murals.

The centennial mural will be a two-color scene of a logger and a horse-drawn cart hauling away a felled tree. The scene was designed to look like it's inside a cross section of a tree, with 100 rings to symbolize the years Longview has seen.

The designed mural will be two stories' tall and take up the entire space between the two store overhangs along Maple. Nunn said it would easily be the largest and most complex mural he'd made.

"When you're up close on something so large, all you see are the rings and the details," Nunn said. "But from across the street or with a camera, ... your eyes can take in the whole image and decode what's there. It physically forces you to take a step back to get some perspective, to get the big picture."

Nunn said he started talking to The Broad Strokes in late 2022 about creating a mural for his hometown. The timing led them to look for a centennial theme and the concentric circle design Nunn has used in other murals had been compared to tree rings.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

"This was a prime opportunity for us to give something to the community and celebrate the community's birthday, so we wanted to make sure we took advantage of that," Broad Strokes founder Ariel Largé said.

The project has already been approved by Longview city staff and the building owner, Largé said. The Broad Strokes Project hopes to add three additional murals to Longview this year, including a second phase of the bear mural on the Pounders Building it commissioned last year.

"There's something about that free viewing for the public to view and enjoy and critique and give them those big art feelings that they might not access otherwise," Nunn said.