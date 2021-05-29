On Wednesday morning, Danny Borders and a handful of other homeless people living at Longview’s Alabama Street encampment got a ride to a church for hot showers and breakfast.

Borders has lived at the Alabama Street site since the city of Longview opened it in December 2019 to provide a designated space for homeless people to camp away from City Hall and the parks.

For Borders and other people living at the site, elsewhere outside or in their vehicle, there are many reasons why they don’t stay at the county’s two emergency shelters or several temporary housing programs.

Borders said Wednesday some people at the camp don’t want to go to the Community House on Broadway shelter because they don’t want to follow the rules. Borders said he’s been clean for six weeks but doesn’t want to lose his dog.

“She’s my life. I wouldn’t make it without her,” he said.

Borders is in the Housing and Essential Needs program, which provides rental assistance, but said he’s waiting for a call from them to move the process forward.

“I want to hurry up and get a place,” he said.

Options, barriers

The city of Longview and Cowlitz County are working on a joint plan to set up a hosted encampment to replace the Alabama Street site. The new site would have rules, security and case management services at the site 24/7.

Common questions brought up during recent City Council meetings when the plan was discussed include: How many people will go to the site, what will happen to those who don’t and why don’t people go into shelters or services available now?

Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said during the April City Council meeting that many people at the camp he’s talked to want more structure and to clean up the site. It takes time to build rapport and trust with people, especially ones with mental illness or who are victims of abuse, and it’s reasonable they are reluctant to automatically seek services, Huhta said.

Sheree Thomas has lived in a motorhome for more than two years, and often parks near the Alabama Street site. She said Wednesday she hasn’t gone to Community House because she doesn’t want to lose her three pets.

Thomas is in case management and said she has been sorting through different options.

“The hard part with a motorhome is where to park it,” she said.

Thomas said a designated spot for people to park motorhomes would be helpful, as well as shelter options for people with pets and unmarried couples.

Staff from the local outreach organization Love Overwhelming on Wednesday picked up Thomas and several others living at the Alabama Street site and elsewhere to get a shower at Evangel Christian Fellowship.

Outreach and engagement worker Leticia Casarez said Wednesday the nonprofit staff go to the site every day to offer food and other essential items, as well as to take people to appointments for doctor, mental health or substance abuse treatment. They also take people to food banks, the library, banks and to the church for showers.

Deeper issues

Casarez said it’s difficult for people to get enrolled in some services or benefits they may qualify for because they need a mailing address. Others have serious mental illnesses such as schizophrenia or multiple personality disorder that are outside Love Overwhelming’s or other local service agencies’ ability to treat, they said.

Community House on Broadway staff visit the camp once a week to offer services and ask people if they want to go to the shelter or into other programs, said Executive Director Frank Morrison. Staff has seen little interest so far, he said.

Morrison said addiction and mental health problems are the predominant reasons that keep people from entering services.

“We know it’s a physiological thing, the brain changes, but still, it’s a choice we gotta give them and a lot are choosing to stay where they’re at,” he said.

Another inhibitor is pets, which aren’t allowed at Community House, CORE Health Extended Support Service transitional housing, as well as other housing programs, Morrison said.

Community House on Broadway requires potential residents to have valid identification and checks for warrants and registered sex offenders. Residents also must remain drug- and alcohol-free and follow the building rules, including participating in a mental health and substance abuse disorder assessment and recommended treatment.

Love Overwhelming’s Casarez said some people have been removed from shelters in the past for violations and it’s difficult for them to return.

The only other emergency homeless shelter in the county is the Emergency Support Shelter, which provides temporary housing for female domestic violence victims and their children. It has 16 rooms, including three that are pet friendly.

Most temporary housing programs require people to be clean and sober and follow rules, and some serve families, not individuals.

Shifting problem

Although the shelters and programs provide options to many and get people into permanent housing, people fall through the cracks, Casarez said.

The county needs a hosted encampment, but if it operates the way the draft framework proposes, it will still leave many unserved, some advocates say.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution because it’s not a one-size-fits-all problem,” Casarez said. “If the barriers are too high, people will just move around.”

Morrison said smaller hosted encampments may work better than one large site, but it wouldn’t take long for a hosted site to see success.

Cowlitz County also needs more inpatient substance abuse disorder treatment beds, as well as more options for people with severe mental illness, Morrison said. Recently his staff had to drive someone 300 miles for inpatient treatment, he said.

It would be helpful to have emergency or temporary housing that allows pets, but adding that capability to the system will take time, Morrison said.

Housing shortage

Available housing in Cowlitz County is in short supply, and temporary or transitional housing programs often have long waiting lists.

Tammy, who declined to give her last name, is living at the Alabama Street camp for a second time after losing her housing when the owner decided to sell. She’s struggled to find a new place because of high rents and credit score requirements.

“There’s not enough opportunities here,” she said. “Instead of hating on us, make it easier and give us opportunities to better ourselves.”

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington and the Kelso Housing Authority have long waiting lists for their housing voucher and public housing programs that only open periodically.

Lower Columbia CAP has multiple programs to help homeless people or those at risk of losing their housing.

The number of people in each program is limited by available funding and the average expense of helping each household, said Program Development Director Amanda Rasmussen. CAP constantly is reassessing available funds against the demand, she said.

Everyone is having difficulty finding housing in the current market, Rasmussen said.

Cowlitz County’s apartment vacancy rate was 0.5%, according to the spring 2021 apartment market report from the Washington Center for Real Estate Research. That’s a fraction of the 7% to 8% considered healthy for the economy, according to the state Department of Commerce.

The median home price in Cowlitz County has increased over the past year and the number of listings available have decreased significantly over the past eight years, according to the center’s housing market report.

“The low housing inventory means there simply aren’t enough available units for everyone who needs them,” Rasmussen said. “This increased competition means that people with additional barriers such as having low income or a history of housing instability are finding it especially difficult to find adequate housing.”

