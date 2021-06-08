Home prices surge across Cowlitz County as loan rates dip and inventory dries up

Stinger said his clients have been priced out of homes when lenders won’t loan up to the seller’s asking price, but the home’s appraised value instead — sometimes a difference of thousands of dollars.

Stinger said during negotiations he helps clients indicate how much they guarantee to kick in if the appraisal is lower than the asking price.

“The seller’s market is demanding more and more creative measures by buyers to get them in a position to buy a house,” he said.

Mortgage rates

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fibre Federal Credit Union Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Joe Amrine said despite the high demand for houses, mortgage rates are lower today at his company than in June 2020.

“Your instinct would be as demand goes up, rates go up, but we just haven’t see it,” he said.

The base-rate of a 30-year home loan is 2.75% as of Tuesday, Amrine said, but can rise depending on the lender’s credit history.

Amrine said since mortgage rates started to dip in June 2020, the credit union has seen “significant" increase in home loan applications and amounts borrowed.

Market flip