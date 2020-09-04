Holidays, fall pose risk to Cowlitz County's low COVID-19 activity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 rates have declined, the area is still at risk of an increase, particularly as we move into the fall and holiday season, according to local health officials.

Cowlitz County reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday and four new cases Friday, bringing the total to 557. As of Friday, 479 of the cases are considered recovered, according to the health department.

Four virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county. The county has recorded six COVID-19 deaths and one death of a virus patient not caused by COVID-19.

The county has recorded a rate of 24 new cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 12 to Aug. 25, bringing it to a low level of virus activity, according to the state Department of Health.

Health officials are concerned Labor Day will drive an increase in cases, depending on people’s actions, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer.

“We saw a pretty clear connection between social gatherings and holidays (to COVID-19 increases) in the past. That doesn’t mean that has to happen that way, but it gives us pause especially as schools are starting to have some in-person instruction,” he said.