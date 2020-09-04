Holidays, fall pose risk to Cowlitz County's low COVID-19 activity

Although Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 rates have declined, the area is still at risk of an increase, particularly as we move into the fall and holiday season, according to local health officials.
Cowlitz County reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday and four new cases Friday, bringing the total to 557. As of Friday, 479 of the cases are considered recovered, according to the health department.
Four virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county. The county has recorded six COVID-19 deaths and one death of a virus patient not caused by COVID-19.
The county has recorded a rate of 24 new cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 12 to Aug. 25, bringing it to a low level of virus activity, according to the state Department of Health.
Health officials are concerned Labor Day will drive an increase in cases, depending on people’s actions, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer.
“We saw a pretty clear connection between social gatherings and holidays (to COVID-19 increases) in the past. That doesn’t mean that has to happen that way, but it gives us pause especially as schools are starting to have some in-person instruction,” he said.
As officials consider opening schools, it’s especially important for people to continue precautions of limiting group sizes, wearing masks and staying away from others, Krager said.
“The best thing we can do for kids is to get them in schools as much as safely possible,” he said. “The best way to do that is to keep numbers low.”
The upcoming change in weather with the fall season is also a concern because people will be spending more time indoors where most COVID-19 transmission occurs, Krager said.
Holidays that typically include gatherings are also a concern, he said.
Parties pose the biggest concern for Halloween, Krager said. The health department will release more guidance for trick-or-treating in the next several weeks, he said.
For other holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, people should celebrate in ways that protect others by connecting virtually rather than holding large gatherings, Krager said.
Krager said it’s difficult to miss out on normal activities and live in a “different world” right now.
“This is hard, and it’s okay that it’s hard,” he said. “We haven’t had a pandemic this deadly in the U.S. since the 1918 Spanish Flu, which was one of the worst incidents in history. It’s a big deal, but we’ll get through this.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
