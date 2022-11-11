Holiday comedy playing at Woodland's Love Street Playhouse

The fast-paced holiday comedy, "A Nice Family Gathering," a play by Phil Olson, plays Nov. 25-Dec. 11 at Love Street Playhouse in Woodland.

It is Thanksgiving Day and also the first family gathering at the Lundeen household since their father died.

Dad comes back as a ghost on a mission at the gathering. He needs to tell his wife of 35 years that he loved her. He neglected to tell her that while he was alive, but the problem is she can't see or hear him.

Trouble starts when his wife invites a date for dinner, complicating Dad's mission which launches the family into chaos.

The comedy is infused with the long "A's" and "O's" of the Pryor Lake, Minnesota family.

Vancouver resident Myronie McKee is the director. Longview resident Eric Wright plays Carl; Ridgefield, Washington, resident Lou Pallotta plays Dad; Sharon Mann of Vancouver plays Mom; Kevin Taylor of Longview plays Michael; Longview resident Bethany Pithan plays Jill; Kenzie Yancey of Vancouver plays Stacy; and Vancouver resident Tom Yates plays Jerry.

The creative team includes director McKee, Love Street Playhouse owner and artistic director Melinda Pallotta, producer and set design; Love Street Playhouse owner Lou Pallotta, managing director; Longview resident Mikail Nordquist, lighting design; Linda Lockyear, costume design; Bobby Pallotta of Vancouver, sound design; and Washougal, Washington, resident Alisa Brossia, stage manager.

Local businesses contributing to Love Street Playhouse include Holland America Flowers, Benno Dobbe, owner and president; Columbia Bank; Mapleridge House Air BnB of Woodland; Lewis River Studios of Woodland; Third Street Villas of Woodland; Business Cents NW of Vancouver; Woodland Truck Line; Woodland Funeral Home; Erica Rodman of Woodland Real Estate; the Lelooska Foundation; and Crisp Home Connection of Woodland.