Woman's mission to correct spelling of Silver Lake town spans generations

SILVER LAKE — Many people love their community, but the late Jean Bruner brought her care for Silver Lake all the way to the Washington State Board on Geographic Names.
She successfully petitioned the board in 1987 to correct a misspelling of the town as one word, “Silverlake,” so all records aligned with the historic spelling of the town as “Silver Lake.”
Her son, Bary Bruner, carries on his late mother’s quest on Facebook and anywhere else he sees people using the wrong spelling of Silver Lake, including in The Daily News.
“TDN used ‘Silverlake,’ and that made mom so mad,” he remembered about what first sparked his mother’s passion for the name change.
In the 1980s, Jean Bruner noticed discrepancies in the spelling of Silver Lake, including in TDN, which spelled the town as one word – Silverlake – and the lake as two.
She had always spelled the town with two words, but was told by the state Department of Natural Resources that as a 1953 federal map used a single-word spelling, Silverlake was the official name of the town by virtue of it coming from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Jean Bruner dug into the history of the town to see which was correct, and brought the information to the Department of Natural Resources’ Board on Geographic Names to clarify the name once and for all.
“The I-5 sign at the entrance to Spirit Lake Highway, the spelling is again Silver Lake,” she wrote in a letter to the board dated Feb. 11, 1987. “South Silver Lake Road, is also spelled with two words, always. The area is named for the lake, and apparently was also Silver Lake until the 1953 U.S. Geological Survey Map was issued with what we believe is a typographical error.”
Silver Lake resident Lyle Chambers, 96, recently mailed the attached photo to the newspaper.
Along with her letters to the board, Jean Bruner also submitted a formal application to clarify the name of the town, evidence from phone books and old records showing the spelling as two words as far back as 1893, and a petition with 110 local signatures in support of the town being spelled with two words.
“Historically, it has always been Silver Lake and we would like it to be established to eliminate the confusion that has arisen,” Jean Bruner wrote to the board.
Bary Bruner said when he recently joined a local Facebook group, he saw people once again using a single word spelling for the town, so he “popped in to say it’s two words, and it generated a lot of discussion.”
Bruner said one woman said she used to work for the postal service, and claimed it was one word in the postal service directory but that mail would be delivered with either spelling.
Documents from the National Archive show a two-word spelling on a 1976 list of postmasters, and Jean Bruner’s application said the Castle Rock Post Office used the two-word spelling as well.
In the meeting notes from the September 1987 meeting of the Board on Geographic Names, there was universal support for the two-word spelling.
Stan Ross with the Southwest DNR office said local personnel used “Silver Lake,” so he recommended the two-word spelling, along with David Freece from the Cowlitz County Historical Museum and the Chairman of the Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners R.L. Maruhn.
“Our county maps have always identified the community on the north side of the lake as Silver Lake,” Maruhn said. “There is no question in our minds that the USGS map is in error and our maps are correct. Local maps usually are more accurate regarding geographic names than state and federal maps.”
Member of the board Brian Boyle added that not only had he always known the town to be spelled “Silver Lake,” he also had “never known Jean Bruner to be wrong about anything.”
The two-word spelling was passed unanimously by the Board on Geographic Names at its Sept. 11, 1987 meeting.
In a Sept. 16, 1987 edition of the Cowlitz County Advocate, Jean Bruner was quoted as “delighted” by the change.
“My ancestors would be delighted,” she told the Advocate. “I’ve received many calls and much encouragement about the two-name spelling.”