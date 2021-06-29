Woman's mission to correct spelling of Silver Lake town spans generations

“The I-5 sign at the entrance to Spirit Lake Highway, the spelling is again Silver Lake,” she wrote in a letter to the board dated Feb. 11, 1987. “South Silver Lake Road, is also spelled with two words, always. The area is named for the lake, and apparently was also Silver Lake until the 1953 U.S. Geological Survey Map was issued with what we believe is a typographical error.”

Along with her letters to the board, Jean Bruner also submitted a formal application to clarify the name of the town, evidence from phone books and old records showing the spelling as two words as far back as 1893, and a petition with 110 local signatures in support of the town being spelled with two words.

“Historically, it has always been Silver Lake and we would like it to be established to eliminate the confusion that has arisen,” Jean Bruner wrote to the board.

Bary Bruner said when he recently joined a local Facebook group, he saw people once again using a single word spelling for the town, so he “popped in to say it’s two words, and it generated a lot of discussion.”

Bruner said one woman said she used to work for the postal service, and claimed it was one word in the postal service directory but that mail would be delivered with either spelling.