Washington's deadliest bridge collapse happened in Kelso 100 years ago

Longview’s centennial anniversary will likely take up much of the discussion about historical milestones of 2023.

A less cheery, but still significant, 100-year anniversary takes place Tuesday in the middle of the Cowlitz River.

More than 100 people were crossing the river on the Allen Street Bridge the afternoon of Jan. 3, 1923. Pedestrians, horses and cars slowly made their way across the roadway as shifts ended at several area logging mills.

A car stalled, slowing down traffic. A wire snapped. The roadway jolted and bent.

In an interview with the The Seattle Star hours later, Kelso resident E.F. Hatch said he had been driving across the bridge when the “bridge floor seemed to sink beneath the wheels of my machine.” His car fell into the river and he leapt out through one of his windows as it sank.

“The next instant I was in the water and saw the bridge deck rising up sideways, and then it tumbled back on top of me upside down. I had to fight my way out of the wreckage to clear water,” Hatch said.

An exact death toll from the disaster has never been determined. With at least 23 estimated fatalities, it was easily the deadliest bridge collapse in Washington history and one of the state’s most fatal disasters of any kind.

“You think of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge (in 1940) as this huge disaster,” said Joseph Govednik, director of the Cowlitz County Historical Museum. “The only fatality there was a dog. This was significantly worse.”

The collapsed Allen Street Bridge was the second of what would eventually be four bridges crossing the Cowlitz River from downtown Kelso. The first bridge was built in 1904 and was washed out two years later in a non-fatal flood. The second bridge was built north of the current Allen Street Bridge and the Rotary Way landing, which marks the spot of its replacement.

At the time Kelso was the biggest city in Cowlitz County and the county capital, while the unincorporated town of Catlin sat on the western side of the river. R.A. Long was well underway in building his new city and operating mills, but Longview wouldn’t be formally founded for several months.

It didn’t take long for the mostly-wooden bridge to begin wearing down. Renovations were done around 1916 to strengthen the bridge. But the repairs consisted of adding new beams on top of the aging or weakening wood, which only added more weight to the span.

“It was only 17 years old, so you would think it could last longer,” Govednik said. “But several floods wore on it and it wasn’t built for the type of traffic that happened in 1922, 1923.”

Erich Ebel has presented about the bridge collapse throughout the state with his state history consulting company Washington Our Home. Ebel said that some Kelso residents had avoided the bridge for years before the collapse because of the questionable repairs.

A new bridge was in the process of being built slightly downstream from the existing bridge. It was so close, in fact, that the collapsing towers of the existing bridge lodged against the pillars that were under construction.

“In some of the pictures, you see people standing on platforms by the river,” Ebel said. “Those are parts of the uncompleted new bridge.”

Govednik said the bridge may have additionally been damaged by a massive log jam that had broken loose from the Silver Lake Railway and Lumber Company on Dec. 23. The logs jammed against the pillars supporting the bridge for more than a week. An Oregon engineer named A.J. Haley infamously said about the bridge on Christmas Day 1922 that “a toothpick could topple it.”

The collapse in 1923 began when one of the supporting cables for the bridge snapped. The central span of the bridge broke in half, dropping an estimated 18 cars and unknown numbers of people and animals into the Cowlitz River.

Estimates of the death toll vary widely. A few newspapers at the time estimated that as many as 80 people might have been killed. At least about two dozen deaths have been estimated, but the high number of transient workers in the area and the difficulty in recovering bodies left it impossible to know for sure.

“Those workers don’t necessarily have a paper trail of where they came from,” Ebel said. “There were a lot of boarding houses in the area where they stayed, but they don’t have good records.”

Among the dead was Cowlitz County commissioner-elect Benjamin Barr, who would have taken office later in January. The body of his driver Arleigh Millard was found several months later but Barr was never located.

Lawsuits filed for death and injury claims totaled around half a million dollars — $7.5 million in today’s dollars, Ebel said.

Kate Barr, the commissioner’s widow, sued Kelso and Cowlitz County for damages resulting from her husband’s death. The county claimed they had not authority over the bridge, despite their role in previous maintenance efforts. In October 1923 the state Supreme Court ruled in Barr’s favor, finding the county may have been liable for the bridge’s condition.

The third Allen Street Bridge opened in the spring of 1923 and stayed in place until 2000, when the current $24 million bridge was built.