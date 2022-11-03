VFW Woodland honors resident who went MIA during Vietnam war

WOODLAND — The local American Veterans Post 16 in Woodland will be holding a rededication ceremony Sunday to honor a former resident and service member declared missing in action nearly 50 years ago during the most troublesome time of the Vietnam War.

Melvin Holland was born in Vader, but grew up in Toledo. He was a technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the late 1960s. However, Holland was not shipped off to Vietnam like many other young men were.

Rick Holland, his son, remembers last seeing his father at his 8th birthday party. The following day, Melvin Holland and his wife Ann flew to Washington. The Air Force deployed him to the neighboring nation of Laos for his tour of duty.

Rick Holland told The Daily News that his father was sent to Laos in a “top secret operation.”

Sent to operate out of a base in a mountainous region in Laos known as Lima Station 85, the mission required Melvin Holland to be officially discharged from the U.S. Air Force and then immediately hired by the American weapons manufacturing company Lockheed Martin.

The reason for the switch was that Laos, at least on paper, was officially neutral during the Vietnam War, according to previously published accounts in the media and books. Still, Laos’ royal government at the time supported the U.S. efforts against the communist forces in North Vietnam.

The station was on top of a jagged forest-covered mountain, used for clandestine work by the Air Force to coordinate bombing attacks in North Vietnam. A Central Intelligence Agency-trained and financed secret army of locals provided the only protection to Lima Station 85.

On March 11, 1968, the station was bombarded by North Vietnam and Pathet Lao forces. During the attack, Melvin Holland went missing. The attack resulted in the biggest loss of ground forces for the Air Force during the entirety of the 17-year-long war in Vietnam.

The military declared Melvin Holland as missing in action years after the events at Lima Station 85. Eleven men were listed as missing in action from the attack.

Only a handful of the American service members lived; according to Limasite85.com, 12 men died during the attack. The site is run by Rick Holland.

A few days after the attack on Lima Station, then President Richard Nixon ordered secret bombing raids to be carried out by the Air Force in Laos and Cambodia to shell areas that were offering the North Vietnamese a safe haven from American attacks.

In 1996, Ann Holland, Rick’s mother, testified in front of a congressional hearing. She told members, “I received a telephone call one afternoon in the middle of a Cub Scout meeting and was told that the mountain had been overrun and my husband was missing in action. A few men had been rescued, but a number of others had not been recovered.

"I was told I could tell NO ONE, not my husband’s sisters, my children, no one. If I said anything and it got out to the press, I could be causing my husband’s death!”

Ann Holland battled with the government for years to uncover the truth about her husband to find his remains. Now in her 80s, her son Rick Holland has taken up that fight.

Rick Holland hopes the re-dedication ceremony will keep the spirit of his father alive but also a spotlight on his father and for all service members still unaccounted for.

“It’s my life’s mission to bring them home,” Holland said.

The Woodland VFW Post 1927 has between 120-130 members, mostly in their 60s. Its post commander, Bill Malloy, said the ceremony is important. "We can never forget.”

The Department of Defense created an agency called the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA. The primary goal of DPAA is to locate and recover the remains of prisoners of war or service members who went missing in action in previous warfare.

Rick Holland said DPAA has visited the battle site to conduct forensic testing.

Holland told The Daily News DPAA found a bone fragment was recovered during an excavation in 2003, and in 2005 the DPAA identified that as Sgt. Shannon. And in 2005 they recovered a bone and ID card from a villager, and in 2012 they declared the bone and ID card belonging to Col. Blanton, the site Commander. To date there are still 9 men listed unaccounted, my father is one."

Rick will be dedicating a POW/MIA honor chair, the seat is a symbol to memorialize all soldiers who were prisoners of war or went missing in action and how the living won’t forget their service to their nation.

The ceremony is planned for 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Woodland VFW, 434 Davidson Ave.