The Longview Salvation Army invites community to celebrate its centennial Sunday

The Longview Salvation Army is marking its 100-year anniversary this year with a community celebration Sunday.

The event begins with the Army's 10:30 a.m. church service, followed by a barbecue. A Salvation Army brass band will perform and the divisional leaders and former Longview officers will attend, said Major Phil Smith.

If you go What: Salvation Army 100-year anniversary celebration service. When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Where: 1639 10th Ave., Longview. Info: All community members invited. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. and barbecue to follow.

Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis will present a Salvation Army Day proclamation for June 7. The organization also will recognize the winners of its essay contest for high school students.

"We invite the community to come and celebrate," said Major Lawry Smith. "We appreciate the support from the community."

The local outpost first opened in Kelso on June 7, 1922, at 101 Church St., according to a summary of the temple's history. At the time, the organization served mostly transients and single men coming to town off freight trains, supplying food and lodging, Phil Smith said.

Some funding came from the "community chest," which later became the United Way of Cowlitz County, Phil Smith said. Officers also collected donations at local taverns or pubs and sold the Army's periodical, "War Cry," he said.

Local programs expanded over the years to serve women, children and senior citizens and to provide daily meals, Bible study and fellowships, Phil Smith said. Interest also expanded in the Army's Christmas Center and Angel Tree programs, which began decades ago.

"In Longview, the strong impression we have is the public most connects us with and has awareness of us because of the Christmas effort," Phil Smith said. "And we're still doing that."

In 1993 the Army purchased its current building in Longview from New Life Fellowship Church after outgrowing its Kelso location at 703 West Grant St., according to TDN archives. After renovations, the organization moved into the Longview building in 1995, which allowed them to expand programs more, said Lawry Smith.

The Salvation Army currently provides a free meal five days a week, food boxes, housing assistance and operates the Hope House, transitional housing for chronically homeless adults.

There still is a "prominent need" for services today, although homelessness looks different than 100 years ago, Phil Smith said.

"It's a population that the community hasn’t really come up with an equation that seems to meet the need," he said. "We consider ourselves knee deep in trenches in the fight to end poverty, homelessness, but it takes a village."

