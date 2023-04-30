As Longview marks its centennial this year, so does the newspaper that has documented its happenings, milestones and growth since the beginning.

The first edition of The Daily News was published on Jan. 27, 1923, and began daily publication that April. While it was not Cowlitz County’s first newspaper, it’s the only one left 100 years later.

Nationwide, more than a quarter – 2,500 — of all local newspapers have closed since 2005, according to The State of Local News 2022 report published by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

The Daily News was one of the approximately 1,230 surviving dailies, or 6,380 total newspapers, as of last year, according to the report.

But surviving doesn’t mean operations went unscathed. Many of the changes made at the Longview newspaper over the last two decades are the same experienced at other dailies: shrinking staff, outsourcing printing and other jobs, and focusing on digital growth.

Like the community itself, there’s no denying The Daily News has changed, but the importance of local journalism in the community remains the same.

“The fact that it’s still here after a hundred years is a testament to the dedication of a lot of people who founded it, and who shepherded it and who continue to appreciate its vital role,” said Andre Stepankowsky, former longtime city editor and reporter.

Founding and family

Longview founder R.A. Long launched the paper in 1922, with plans to finance it until it could be self-supporting. Printing began in a small wooden building until its permanent home was constructed at 12th Avenue and Broadway Street.

Ralph Tennal, a weekly publisher from Missouri, was hired as the first manager, but he resigned after three months.

Longview co-planner Mark Morris offered his brother-in-law, John McClelland Sr., the job, which included the option to purchase the business after two years. McClelland arrived in Longview on April 16, 1923, two weeks after the paper began daily publication.

In 1925, McClelland partnered with Long to buy the paper from the Long-Bell Lumber Company. Long and his descendants maintained a majority holding until 1947.

Three generations of the paper’s owners worked at The Daily News until it was sold in 1999.

In 1939, John McClelland Jr. joined the staff, becoming publisher in 1966. As CEO of the newspaper’s parent company, Longview Publishing Co., McClelland purchased a handful of papers in Washington and Oregon, as well as a local cable franchise.

After McClelland’s nephew Ted Natt came on scene in 1967, taking over as Daily News editor in 1974 and publisher in 1977, McClelland moved to Bellevue to oversee the Journal-American.

In 1986, he sold The Daily News to the Natt branch of the family and the rest of Longview Publishing to a Honolulu-based company.

Bob Gaston, 78, who was hired in 1973 and later promoted to managing editor, said it was a privilege to work for the family.

Even when McClelland Sr. — called Mr. Mac by employees — was no longer editor and publisher, he took “an interest in the newsroom and a keen interest in the town,” Gaston said.

After decades of ups and downs, The Daily News outgrew its original building and moved to its current location in the early 1970s.

As editor, Gaston pushed for more resources in the newsroom, which gradually grew, he said. At its height, the newsroom had about 35 employees, including 10 to 12 news reporters. The paper currently has 11 newsroom employees, including two covering sports.

Despite the smaller size, the paper continues to be lauded. Last year alone, The Daily News received four first-place awards and five second-place honors in the Northwest Excellence in Journalism 2021 competition — one of the largest competitions of its kind and covering Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, according to the Society of Professional Journalists northwest region.

‘Essential to a community’

While the paper covered numerous major events in Gaston’s 26 years as managing editor, one colors them all – the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption. It wasn’t just winning the Pulitzer Prize in 1981 that stands out to Gaston but how the paper’s coverage was received.

“It was so evident that people were really interested and needed information,” he said. “Circulation was the highest ever that year; it hit 27,000.”

The eruption and aftermath prompted former city editor Stepankowsky to stay at the paper for more than 40 years. Starting as a reporter in 1979, Stepankowsky, 67, covered the volcano closely for decades, before and after becoming city editor in 1999.

“The eruption reinforced the notion that a newspaper is essential to a community,” he said. “In those days, we not only covered the eruption and told people the news that was going on, but the newspaper was a very strong advocate for the community.”

Natt wrote the “Views of the News” column, which appeared on the front page. After the eruption, he advocated for federal funding to dredge the rivers to help clear out sediment and improve flood protection.

While the paper caught flack for a post-eruption story in which officials predicted massive flooding that didn’t happen, Stepankowsky said he’s glad they didn’t “water it down.”

“It was the first time people really understood the long-term consequences,” he said. “We’re still living with them.”

A newspaper shouldn’t “coddle” a community, “but you’re always rooting for the home team,” Stepankowsky said.

“That doesn’t mean you’re not fair and unbiased,” he said. “You want your community to succeed. If bad news is out there, you’ve got to tell them.”

Longview has experienced its share of bad news in the past century. Just six years after its founding, the new city was hit by the Great Depression.

The following years included World War II, multiple economic ups and downs, devastating storms and natural disasters, drug problems and poor health.

Binding a community together

More than just informing readers of what’s going on, reporting in-depth stories detailing how events affect individual people is another important role of the newspaper.

For Stepankowsky, a 1985 article he wrote about Linda Greenwood, a 20-year-old Longview woman who died of bone cancer, drove home this point. The story wasn’t just about her illness, but about how her influence helped her boyfriend heal the emotional wounds of a tour in Vietnam, he reflected.

“That story really resonated in the community, and I really understood at that point that the paper doesn’t just inform the community,” he said. “The community through its newspaper triumphs and grieves, as well as becomes educated. And I think that’s a role that newspapers serve that people never completely appreciate.”

Gaston said the newspaper has other important aspects, such as obituaries, death notices, birth notices and community events.

“The paper is kind of the glue that holds the community together,” he said. “If enough people are reading it, they have a common set of facts, a common knowledge of what’s going on.”

At one time, 80% to 90% of households in Longview/Kelso subscribed to the paper, well above average, both former editors said.

“The paper was so intrinsically entwined with the development and almost the ethos of this community. The people who worked here understood it because a lot of them grew up here,” Stepankowsky said.

Trust in the media and The Daily News contributed to its high readership, Stepankowsky said. That also diminished overtime, following national trends, he said.

Indeed, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, about 71% of Americans have some or a lot of trust in information from local news outlets. That’s down from a high of 85% in both 2019 and 2017.

Industry changes

Like other newspapers nationwide, The Daily News began losing readers and revenue in the 1980s and 1990s, Gaston said. The estimated weekday print circulation of U.S. daily newspapers decreased 19% from 1940 to 2020, according to the Pew Research Center. Digital circulation is more difficult to gauge.

The late 1990s also marked the end of at least three weekly papers in the Cowlitz County area.

Before Longview or The Daily News was founded, Kelso had two weeklies, which eventually combined into one daily. The paper was eventually converted back to a weekly before it closed in the 1950s or 1960s.

In 1997, The Daily News’ parent company bought Castle Rock’s Cowlitz County Advocate, the combined Lewis River News and Kalama Bulletin, and the Columbia County Review.

The papers closed two years later, one of several major changes stemming from Howard Publication’s purchase of The Daily News in 1999.

Howard Publications assumed ownership in June that year, and Gaston and seven other newsroom employees resigned. Stepankowsky became acting city editor.

The new owners switched the paper from an afternoon paper to a morning paper and added a Sunday edition. For about 16 years, the paper published seven days a week before editing out Mondays in 2015.

In 2002, The Daily News and 15 other Howard Publications newspapers were sold to Lee Enterprises. The company, along with nine other of the industry’s largest chains, own more than half of all daily papers, according to The State of News 2022 report.

On March 9, 2019, The Daily News’ press ran for the last time, as printing moved to Albany, Ore. The change moved up deadlines, meaning some late sports and news coverage was no longer in the next day’s paper. The shift put more emphasis on the website for the latest updates.

The future is digital

The Daily News’ digital subscriptions now surpass print subscriptions. Digital subscribers have increased more than 30% in the past 12 months alone, according to current editor, Penny Rosenberg.

With unlimited “real estate,” the digital version offers not only PDFs of the paper, i.e., the “e-edition,” but it can host videos, podcasts, interactive graphics and photo galleries. QR codes printed in the paper are there to help shepherd people to the online offerings.

Even how people consume news digitally has changed over the years. In the aughts, Rosenberg said, people were more likely to read on a personal computer. Now it’s all about smartphones and tablets.

“Who knows what’s next? But underneath it all, journalism is the same, the desire to be the local watchdog and tell the community’s stories,” she said.