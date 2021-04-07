Rainier to showcase city hall history Saturday, celebrate 100-year anniversary

“The tower was torn down in 1941 and the bell was sold to the City of Warrenton for $75,” Heflin said. “We are trying to locate the bell. According to the City of Warrenton, the bell was moved to the Longshoremen’s hall in Astoria, so we have a local longshoreman trying to locate it for us.”

According to local historian and museum member Mike Clark, work began on the city hall on May 17, 1920. Builder John W. Rice estimated it would cost $28,500. However, costs quickly added up, and the city ended up issuing $45,000 in bonds to pay for the building, which was planned to house the library, city government, the fire station and the city water office.

The police department eventually moved in, and the fire department moved out in 1976, Clark said in the history handout. The hall also underwent two notable renovations. The first in 1978 added two restrooms, expanded the Justice Court and City Council chambers, added a new entrance into the east side of the building that was accessible to handicapped people, remodeled the police department’s basement offices, and made the third floor into a suitable meeting room.

The next big change was in 2006, when the library moved to the top floor on the east side of the building, Clark said.