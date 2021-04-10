Rainier celebrates 100 years at City Hall, looks forward to 100 more

The tower was torn down in 1941 and the bell was sold to the City of Warrenton for $75 dollars. The museum is searching for the bell, Heflin said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

“It ended up, last the city knew, at the Astoria Longshoremen's hall, so if anybody has any contacts with the longshoremen in Astoria and can get any tips for us, we would love to find that bell. It’s a part of our history here,” she said.

The event kicked off a new and improved series of city walking tours that the Historical Museum spent the past year developing. There are five different brochures that will guide visitors around the city, pointing out locations of interest and sharing history of different buildings.

Local historian and museum member Mike Clark designed the tours, which have 35 points of interest, to be accessible for everyone. Not only can they be walked with the brochures, but there are QR codes that can be scanned with a smartphone to bring up more information and a comprehensive Google Map that can be used remotely.

The Google Map has not only short videos for 32 of the 35 sites, but also has memories from long-time residents, Clark said, and other “bonuses.”

“You can use it while you’re walking, but it’s better to look at home, because it loads faster,” he told the crowd. “I’ve tested it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.