Rainier celebrates 100 years at City Hall, looks forward to 100 more

Taking advantage of a break in the rain Saturday, the community of Rainier gathered to recognize 100 years of history at City Hall and prepare for 100 more.
Mayor Jerry Cole said it was a “monumental day” and he thought the past mayors of Rainier would be proud to see the city’s lasting civic pride.
“Rainier City Hall would not be what it is without the spirited community,” he said, highlighting how the residents come together to help each other in times of need.
More than 60 community members, along with Oregon State Sen. Betsy Johnson, Fire Marshal Tad Peterson and Columbia County commissioners Henry Heimuller and Margaret Magruder, gathered for the April 10 event, just a few days shy of the date the building was dedicated on April 13, 1921.
Attendees heard presentations from the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum President Kay Heflin and Vice President Duane Bernard. They also took walking and self-guided tours of the building and grounds, perused historic displays in the council chambers and took home commemorative keychains.
Sen. Johnson said driving through the town, “one can’t help but get the sense that this is a city on the move.”
She pointed to the completion of A Street, the new senior center, and now the “auspicious” day of history as a starting point to launch the city into the next 100 years.
‘A big deal’
Pam Heimuller said she came with her husband, commissioner Heimuller, because they love to attend events like this around the county, and “this is a big deal for Rainier.”
“I loved hearing the history,” she said. “I’m not from Oregon, so for me its interesting to hear that historical aspect.”
Rainier residents Gary Rice and Tonya Higgins said they’ve only lived in town two years, so they wanted to participate in history and learn more about their new home.
“They have a big history on the river,” Rice said. “The museum highlighted the history of the logging industry really well as well.”
Higgins said the best thing she learned at the event was about the cannons that used to rest outside City Hall.
Purchased in 1920, the two 829-pound guns came from the coast defenses of Puget Sound and remained outside city hall until the beginning of World War II, when the Army requested them back to be used as scrap metal.
History of the hall
Heflin said City Hall used to have a tower with a bell that would alert volunteer firemen that there was a fire. When the firemen returned from a fire, they hung their fire hoses from the tower to dry.
The tower was torn down in 1941 and the bell was sold to the City of Warrenton for $75 dollars. The museum is searching for the bell, Heflin said.
“It ended up, last the city knew, at the Astoria Longshoremen's hall, so if anybody has any contacts with the longshoremen in Astoria and can get any tips for us, we would love to find that bell. It’s a part of our history here,” she said.
The event kicked off a new and improved series of city walking tours that the Historical Museum spent the past year developing. There are five different brochures that will guide visitors around the city, pointing out locations of interest and sharing history of different buildings.
Local historian and museum member Mike Clark designed the tours, which have 35 points of interest, to be accessible for everyone. Not only can they be walked with the brochures, but there are QR codes that can be scanned with a smartphone to bring up more information and a comprehensive Google Map that can be used remotely.
The Google Map has not only short videos for 32 of the 35 sites, but also has memories from long-time residents, Clark said, and other “bonuses.”
“You can use it while you’re walking, but it’s better to look at home, because it loads faster,” he told the crowd. “I’ve tested it.”