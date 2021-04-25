CASTLE ROCK — About a year after a group of volunteers took on the task of restoring the Jackson Cemetery to its former glory, white flags marking graves dot the hill and most of the brambles have been cleared from the 1800s-era burial ground.

“There’s still a lot to do,” said founder of the Friends of the Jackson Cemetery Barbara Rutherford as she consulted the hand-drawn map of burial plots while looking over debris from winter storms.

There’s newly fallen trees to clear, headstones to find and clean, a fence to build and a public easement to figure out. But Rutherford and her small group of volunteers are determined not to let the history of the private cemetery die.

“We want to restore it to how it was, which means cleaning and moving the headstones back to where they were and remounting the ones that have fallen,” she said.

The nearly half-acre cemetery plot owned by Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1 is completely surrounded by private property. No one has had permission to use the private lands to access the site since 2015. A public road was never built.

Prominent names

Castle Rock founders William and Elizabeth Huntington lay in the cemetery, along with many other prominent names, including Delameter Valley pioneers Henry and Elizabeth Jackson.

Rutherford first learned about the historic graveyard at a Daughters of the American Revolution presentation. The guest lecturer spoke about the Military Road, a roadway built in 1860 that served as the main thoroughfare from Fort Vancouver to Olympia before the Northern Pacific Railroad was completed in 1872.

The Jacksons, who settled in Castle Rock in 1853, renovated their valley home into an inn along the route, and started the area’s first graveyard when their daughter asked to be buried on the hill that rested between the family’s farms.

Rutherford said the hill was used as a “signal hill” for the family, who owned the two farms on either side of it. When the other farm needed help, they would climb the hill and raise a flag, letting the other half of the family know to come over.

While public access to the cemetery is cut off, Rutherford said the Williquette family that owns adjacent property gave her group access to the site by walking down their driveway, crossing a field and hopping a small stream before trekking up the hill.

The other person who owns the land that served as the original access point for the cemetery has not OK’d other people to use her property to get to the cemetery, Rutherford said.

Missing headstones

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since starting the work, Rutherford said she’s found 66 gravestones. The burial ledgers from the cemetery district show there are 80 graves.

Part of the mystery was solved when a volunteer stumbled across a small metal plaque, six or so inches across, set into the ground and buried under leaves and dirt. The group quickly found several more, and Rutherford wants to borrow a metal detector to see how many more might be buried under decades of leaves and earth.

+2 CR woman plans to restore abandoned cemetery where city's founder buried Castle Rock founders William and Elizabeth Huntington lay buried under modest cement headstones on a tree-enclosed hillside about a half-mile …

Ground-penetrating radar might help find buried or lost headstones, too, she said. Other headstones have been found in pieces or tumbled down hills, making it difficult to figure out where they belong.

There’s always the possibly some graves were never marked, she said. The group may never know if they’ve found all of them or if headstones still are missing.

Clean-up work

For now, a planned May 6 work day will allow the group to pick up from winter storms and clean more headstones. The Friends of the Jackson Cemetery recently were trained in the proper way to clean headstones, with special soaps and soft brushes that won’t eat away at the stone, Rutherford said.

It takes about 20 minutes to clean a medium-sized headstone, she said. The headstone they cleaned during their training in the fall was still algae-free this spring.

“We could remove the gravestones from the cemetery to clean them, but we didn’t want to do that,” Rutherford said. “We want them to stay here.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

In the long term, the group wants to put a fence back up around the cemetery, but can’t do that until a surveyor can identify the correct boundaries for the property. Rutherford said the Friends have about half the estimated price for a surveyor, about $2,000 and are seeking to raise the rest. The total restoration will cost around $20,000, Rutherford previously estimated.

Site access

The issue of access to the site looms large. The Friends thought about getting an easement for a public road, but COVID-19 halted their plans and fundraising.

Rutherford is looking for grants and said another member of the Daughters of the American Revolution thinks there’s a Civil War soldier buried in the graveyard. If they can find his grave, then they might be able to get military grants and other resources to help, she said.

+3 Castle Rock volunteers progess on Jackson Cemetery restoration The names of past Castle Rock residents rang out over a wild, hilly landscape last week as a handful of volunteers called back and forth to on…

She also would like to hold a small, private event for the descendants of the people buried at Jackson Cemetery.

“There is so much history here, and we can’t forget our history,” she said.

To follow the group’s progress and learn about future works days, follow Friends of the Jackson Cemetery, Castle Rock WA on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.