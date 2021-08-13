Dream Flight: Local veteran gets unique opportunity to fly in old school plane

Littlefield and Watson flew around the Longview-Kelso area for about 15 minutes before making their way back to the airport. While in the air, Watson made a call out that she had a special passenger in her plane.

“This is Dream Flight 986, giving a ride to a World War II veteran,” she said over the radio.

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel in the area made sure to provide the proper response.

“Tell your veteran we salute him,” the reply came through the headset.

After flying over town and getting the bird’s eye view of Cowlitz County, Watson was brought back down to Earth, where his friends, family and supporters were waiting to see him.

Watson, a man of few words in his older years, did more than enough talking with the big smile that adorned his face as he exited the plane. When asked about how the flight was, his response also came with a grin.

“Windy,” he said.

Watson said that it was a nice flight and that he wasn’t nervous going into it. He thanked Littlefield and all those who made the flight possible.