Daily News invites readers to share reflections on 9/11
Daily News invites readers to share reflections on 9/11

'A responsibility to remember'

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue raise a U.S. flag to half-staff during the 19th annual 9/11 memorial at the Kelso headquarters Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. local time, which corresponds with when the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York City collapsed at 9:59 Eastern Standard Time on Sept. 11, 2001. "We all have a responsibility to remember significant things and to work hard to keep them from happening again," Chief Dave LaFave said of the ceremony.

 Courtney Talak

9/11. It has been almost 20 years since the abbreviation for that late summer date was seared into America’s consciousness.

The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, have resonated far and wide in the ensuing years. Cowlitz County may be across the country from New York City and Arlington, but the attack still left its mark here.

The Daily News is looking for local readers to share their thoughts and memories for an upcoming special section on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Readers can share up to 250 words about what they remember from the attacks, and how the events of the day have stuck with them in the two decades since. The paper will accept related pictures along with the written reflections.

Stories should be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com with the phrase ‘9/11 Memories’ included in the subject line. The deadline for submissions is noon Aug. 21.

Some memories and reflections will be picked up by The Daily News’ parent company, Lee Enterprises, and run in a special nationwide feature section about Sept. 11.

