Daily News invites readers to share reflections on 9/11

9/11. It has been almost 20 years since the abbreviation for that late summer date was seared into America’s consciousness.

The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, have resonated far and wide in the ensuing years. Cowlitz County may be across the country from New York City and Arlington, but the attack still left its mark here.

The Daily News is looking for local readers to share their thoughts and memories for an upcoming special section on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Readers can share up to 250 words about what they remember from the attacks, and how the events of the day have stuck with them in the two decades since. The paper will accept related pictures along with the written reflections.

Stories should be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com with the phrase ‘9/11 Memories’ included in the subject line. The deadline for submissions is noon Aug. 24.

Some memories and reflections will be picked up by The Daily News’ parent company, Lee Enterprises, and run in a special nationwide feature section about Sept. 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.