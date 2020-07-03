1968 Hemlock bridge collapse a reminder of community courage

Terry Pierce said he would always be touched by the courage of people like his dad. Knowing his father was "never the best swimmer," but jumped in to find his son without hesitation was something that inspired him in his 28 years as a Navy officer, where he would reach the rank of captain and command the USS Whidbey Island and the USS Okinawa, as well as in writing a novel about the Civil War Battle of Gettysburg.

"That was a 'without warning' moment," he said, "Big or small, these chilling moments all have something in common. They hit without warning, and how we respond, either as a nation or as a person, depends on character."

Searching for survivors

The search that night continued until around 4 a.m., with floodlights scanning the water as first responders and event attendees alike jumped into the water to pull victims out. According to the July 5 edition of The Daily News, more than 80 people were injured, though most not seriously. Those who were hurt were spirited off to hospitals in emergency vehicles, and when those weren't enough, bystanders drove the injured in their personal cars. Ultimately, only seven people were admitted to a hospital, with three discharged the next day and the other four shortly after.